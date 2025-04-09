Holosun unveils DRS Thermal for 2025

Content provided by Holosun

Holosun has introduced the DRS-Thermal (DRS-TH), a new product that merges its trusted red dot sight technology with thermal imaging. Billed as the first of its kind, the DRS-TH gives users a powerful tool for target acquisition in low-light or no-light conditions – offering “sight where there was none.”

At the core of the new system is Holosun’s multi-reticle system (MRS), which includes a 2 MOA dot, 32 MOA circle or a combination of both. The optic provides eight brightness settings for daylight and four for night vision, ensuring clear visibility in any lighting environment.

What sets the DRS-TH apart is its thermal overlay capability. The system consists of two components: a rail-mounted thermal sensor and a slide-mounted digital display. The sensor captures thermal data at a 256x192 resolution and transmits it in real time to a 1.1 x 0.87-inch screen with a crisp 640x480 resolution and a 50 FPS refresh rate.

Users can toggle between standard red dot view or combine it with thermal overlays, which are available in three distinct modes: white hot, highlight and outline. This flexibility makes it ideal for low-light engagements, whether in tactical, hunting or home defense scenarios.

The DRS-TH also reflects Holosun’s focus on durability and usability. Both the rail-mounted and slide-mounted components are rated IP67 for water and dust resistance. The optic includes an integrated screen and dust protector, and the control buttons are ergonomically placed for ease of use under stress.

Power comes from a removable and rechargeable 18350 battery for the thermal sensor, complemented by a LiPo battery for the red dot. Charging is simplified via a magnetic USB cable.

With this launch, Holosun is leading what it calls a “thermal revolution,” bridging the gap between traditional red dot optics and advanced thermal capabilities in a compact, pistol-mounted package. For shooters demanding performance and adaptability, the DRS-TH offers a bold new standard.

Key Specifications:

With Holosun’s new DRS-THERMAL, users can toggle between standard red dot view or combine it with thermal overlays, making it ideal for low-light engagements. Holosun

Battery: 1x 18350 (thermal sensor), LiPo (red dot)

Sensor resolution: 256×192

Reticle brightness: eight daylight, four night vision

Window size: 1.1 × 0.87 in

IP rating: IP67 water and dust resistant

Thermal modes: white hot, highlight, outline

Overlay refresh rate: 50 FPS

Reticle options (MRS): 2 MOA Dot, 32 MOA Circle or both

As thermal imaging becomes increasingly important across law enforcement, defense, and civilian applications, Holosun’s DRS-TH sets a bold precedent.