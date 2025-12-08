Compact new additions enhance optics line

Content provided by Holosun

Holosun Technologies has announced two new models in its Advanced Enclosed Micro Sight (AEMS) series, the AEMS PRO X2 and AEMS CORE X2. The company says the additions are intended to broaden options for users looking for enclosed reflex optics with different feature sets and construction materials. Both variants share a number of core attributes but are differentiated by design elements, environmental resistance ratings and reticle technology.

The AEMS line is known for its compact footprint compared with traditional full-size enclosed optics, and both new models continue that approach. Each features a 1.1-inch by 0.87-inch viewing window designed to provide a wide field of view relative to the optic’s overall size. Windage and elevation adjustments are made in 0.5 MOA increments, with a total travel range of 50 MOA in each direction.

Both models include functions that have become standard in Holosun’s catalog, including Shake Awake – a motion-sensing system that turns the reticle on when the optic is moved – and Last Setting Recall, which restores the user’s previous brightness and reticle configuration after being powered off. Power is supplied by a CR2032 battery with a stated run time of up to 50,000 hours, depending on brightness level and reticle choice.

Distinct feature sets power different applications

While the CORE X2 and PRO X2 share a footprint and basic operating structure, they differ in construction materials, user-interface features and environmental certifications.

The AEMS CORE X2 is built with an aluminum housing and uses a 2 MOA dot reticle. It is offered in red, green or gold illumination options. The CORE X2 includes 10 brightness settings for daylight use and two settings compatible with night-vision devices. Holosun lists the optic as IP67-rated, indicating resistance to dust and limited water immersion. The model also incorporates a skeletonized riser mount intended for rapid installation or removal on standard Picatinny rail systems.

The PRO X2 uses Holosun’s Multi-Reticle System, allowing the operator to switch between a 2 MOA dot, a 65 MOA circle or a combined circle-dot reticle. Holosun

The AEMS PRO X2 expands on those features with several additions aimed at users who prefer more reticle options and a higher environmental protection rating. The PRO X2 uses Holosun’s Multi-Reticle System (MRS), allowing the operator to switch between a 2 MOA dot, a 65 MOA circle or a combined circle-dot reticle. It includes a total of 12 brightness settings – eight for daylight and four for night-vision compatibility – and integrates the company’s Solar FailSafe system, which uses ambient light as a supplemental power source.

Construction differs as well. The PRO X2 housing is machined from 7075-T6 aluminum, a material commonly selected for optics or accessories where resistance to impact and environmental exposure is a priority. The optic carries an IPX8 rating, indicating a higher water-resistance threshold than the CORE model. Additional physical components include a flip-down protective front cover and an antireflection device intended to reduce glare and visual signature from the lens surface.

Common specifications across both models

Despite their differences, the two optics maintain several consistent specifications within the AEMS series.



Travel range: ±50 MOA for both windage and elevation.

Adjustment value: 0.5 MOA per click.

Window dimensions: 1.1 by 0.87 inches.

Battery type: CR2032.

Battery life: Up to 50,000 hours, depending on settings and model.

Brightness settings:

PRO X2: 8 daylight, 4 night vision. CORE X2: 10 daylight, 2 night vision.



Both optics are enclosed-emitter designs, which generally provide more protection from dust, moisture and debris than open-emitter sights. This construction type is increasingly common in optics intended for duty, defensive and outdoor use, where environmental exposure is a consideration.

Choose based on needs, preferences

The AEMS CORE X2 and AEMS PRO X2 continue Holosun’s pattern of releasing optics in paired configurations – one aiming for simplicity and a lower price point, the other offering expanded features or material upgrades. The differentiation between the two models allows users to select an optic based on brightness needs, preferred reticle style, material preferences and environmental exposure expectations.

For agencies or individual users evaluating enclosed reflex optics, the distinction between IP67 and IPX8 ratings may be relevant depending on operational conditions. IP67 optics withstand dust and shallow immersion, while IPX8 optics are designed to remain functional after deeper or longer submersion. Similarly, the inclusion of MRS and Solar FailSafe on the PRO X2 may appeal to those who value configuration flexibility and redundant power sources.

Different features support different uses

Holosun’s release of the AEMS PRO X2 and AEMS CORE X2 adds two more options to the company’s lineup of compact enclosed reflex sights. With shared core specifications and diverging feature sets, the models are aimed at covering a broader range of uses while retaining a consistent form factor. Users comparing the two will likely focus on differences in materials, environmental certifications, reticle systems and ancillary features such as flip-down lens covers and solar power assistance.

