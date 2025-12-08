Holosun introduces the ARO red dot optic for patrol and tactical applications

Content provided by Holosun

Holosun has released the ARO (Advanced Rifle Optic), a new red dot sight that entered the market in 2025. Designed as an evolution of the company’s existing rifle optics, the ARO incorporates features that align with common operational needs in law enforcement, where officers may require rapid sight acquisition, adaptable reticle configurations and durable equipment capable of functioning in unpredictable environments.

Design and housing considerations for duty use

The ARO is built around a 22 mm housing intended to integrate with Holosun’s magnifier series, allowing users to transition between unmagnified and magnified views without shifting their cheek weld or optic height. This type of setup may be useful for agencies issuing patrol rifles that may be deployed across a wide range of distances – from close-quarters encounters to longer sightlines found in rural or suburban settings.

The optic ships with a 1.63-inch 1/3 co-witness mount featuring a skeletonized design to reduce weight. The housing carries an IP67 rating, meaning it is engineered to resist dust intrusion and withstand short-term water exposure. While not intended to replace more specialized ruggedized optics, this rating aligns with typical field conditions encountered by patrol and tactical officers, including rain, dust and routine impacts.

Reticle and illumination options that support varied environments

A notable element of the ARO is its reticle flexibility. Agencies can select a model equipped with a single 2 MOA dot or Holosun’s Multi-Reticle System (MRS). The MRS allows switching between a 2 MOA dot, a 65 MOA circle, or a combination of both. Officers working in confined indoor spaces may prefer the faster acquisition offered by the circle-dot configuration, while those needing greater precision on outdoor calls may opt for the 2 MOA dot alone.

The optic uses red, green or gold illumination. Having multiple illumination colors allows agencies or individual armorers to choose the option that best aligns with officer preference, visibility needs or compatibility with other issued equipment. Brightness selections include 10 daylight settings and two night vision-compatible settings, which may be relevant for teams operating with night vision devices.

Power management and control features relevant to duty rifles

Power reliability is a key consideration for any optic deployed on a patrol rifle that may sit unused for long periods and then be needed without warning. The ARO incorporates Holosun’s Shake Awake technology, which reduces power consumption by placing the optic in a low-power mode during inactivity and automatically reactivating it when motion is detected. The sight operates on a CR2032 battery with a projected life of up to 50,000 hours, depending on settings.

Windage and elevation adjustments are set at 0.5 MOA per click, with a total travel range of ±50 MOA. This adjustment capability covers the zeroing needs of most patrol rifles, whether configured for urban distances or extended rural engagement ranges.

Specifications overview

Key technical specifications include:



IP rating: IP67

Window size: 0.866 in

Brightness settings: 10 daylight, 2 night vision

Battery type: CR2032

Projected battery life: Up to 50,000 hours

Adjustment value: 0.5 MOA per click

Reticle options: 2 MOA Dot or Multi-Reticle System

These features position the ARO within the category of compact rifle optics commonly selected for LE patrol rifles and specialty team carbines.

Operational applications for law enforcement agencies

The ARO is designed to support both close-range precision and intermediate-distance engagements, reflecting the varied environments officers encounter – from building interiors to open outdoor areas. Its compatibility with magnifiers may also appeal to agencies seeking flexibility without issuing multiple optics or switching configurations between missions.

While individual agencies will need to evaluate the optic against policy requirements, procurement standards and officer feedback, the ARO offers a set of features that align with common expectations for patrol rifle optics, including brightness adaptability, a durable housing and multiple reticle choices. Accessories such as lens caps and anti-reflection devices are available separately.

The ARO’s position in Holosun’s product line

The introduction of the ARO adds another option to Holosun’s lineup of rifle-mounted red dots. While it draws from earlier models, the ARO is configured to address contemporary expectations in patrol rifle and tactical optics, particularly in areas such as reticle adaptability and integration with magnifiers. It is not presented as a replacement for existing models but rather as an additional choice for agencies or officers evaluating sighting systems for duty rifles.