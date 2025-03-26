Harnessing the power of the sun: A game-changer in compact pistol optics

Content provided by Holosun

Holosun, a leader in firearm optics technology, unveiled its latest innovation, the SCS Carry, at SHOT Show 2024. Designed for carry-sized sub-compact pistols, this revolutionary solar-charging optic sets a new benchmark in durability, efficiency and adaptability for everyday carry enthusiasts and professional users alike.

NEXT-LEVEL INNOVATION FOR CARRY OPTICS

Following the success of Holosun’s Solar Charging Sight (SCS) and Solar Charging Rifle Sight (SCRS), the SCS Carry takes the company’s technology to new heights. By integrating solar charging capabilities into a compact, pistol-mounted optic, Holosun eliminates the need for frequent battery replacements, ensuring consistent performance with a 20,000-hour power reserve. The optic’s internal solar-charging battery provides continuous energy, offering users an eco-friendly and hassle-free power solution.

One of the standout features of the SCS Carry is its multi-sensor auto brightness system, which adjusts seamlessly to various lighting conditions for optimal visibility. For users who prefer manual control, the brightness intensity override system allows for customized adjustments based on personal preference and environmental needs.

VERSATILITY AND PERFORMANCE

Holosun has equipped the SCS Carry with its Multiple Reticle System (MRS), giving users three options: a 32 MOA Circle & 2 MOA Dot, a standalone 2 MOA Dot or a 32 MOA Circle. This versatility ensures precision targeting for different shooting scenarios. Additionally, the aspheric glass lens with zero distortion delivers crystal-clear visuals, enhancing the shooter’s experience.

Designed to fit a wide range of pistols, the SCS Carry features a smaller footprint than its predecessor, making it an ideal choice for all-sized handguns. Whether carried appendix-style or outside the waistband (OWB), its slim and ergonomic design allows for seamless integration into everyday carry setups.

BUILT FOR DURABILITY AND RELIABILITY

Holosun’s commitment to durability is evident in the IPX8 waterproof rating and nitrogen-purged enclosed housing, ensuring resilience against harsh conditions. Constructed from 7075 T6 aluminum, the optic is lightweight yet rugged enough for rigorous use. Additional features such as 1.5 MOA windage and elevation adjustments per click, a travel range of ±30 MOA, and an RMSc-to-K adapter plate further enhance the SCS Carry’s adaptability and ease of use.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS



20,000-hour power reserve with solar charging internal battery

Aspheric glass lens with zero distortion

Multi-sensor auto brightness adjustment

Brightness intensity override system

Multiple Reticle System (MRS):

32 MOA Circle & 2 MOA Dot 2 MOA Dot 32 MOA Circle

RMSc-to-K Adapter Plate included

IPX8 waterproof rating

Nitrogen-purged enclosed housing

7075 T6 aluminum construction

Direct fit for Holosun K footprint

0.77 × 0.58-inch window size

A NEW STANDARD IN CARRY OPTICS

With the introduction of the SCS Carry, Holosun continues to push the boundaries of optics technology, delivering unparalleled performance, reliability and versatility for concealed carriers and professionals.

Since its founding in 2013, Holosun Technologies has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge optic, laser and infrared technologies for shooting, hunting, law enforcement and military applications. Known for innovations such as solar-powered optics, extended battery life, and modular reticle designs, Holosun remains dedicated to producing high-performance optics at competitive prices.

The SCS Carry represents the next step in this evolution – an optics solution that blends innovation with practicality, redefining what shooters can expect from their carry-sized firearm setups.