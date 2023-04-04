Steiner Optics promotes Mic Otto as National Sales Manager and Product Specialist

Steiner Optics, the leading provider of high-performance optics for military and law enforcement, appoints Mic Otto as the new National Sales Manager and Product Specialist

GREELEY, Colo. — Steiner Optics, the leader in high-performance optics for military and law enforcement, announces Mic Otto as Steiner’s head of National Sales Manager and Product Specialist.

A lifelong Greeley resident and a dedicated employee at Steiner, Mic Otto will be responsible for managing, supporting, and developing sales incentives and programs for customers across the United States. Otto most recently served as Steiner’s Law Enforcement Sales Manager and was employed at the Greeley Police Department for seven years and maintains an active role at a local Colorado sheriff’s office.

As Steiner Optics’ National Sales Manager, Otto will also be tasked with the responsibilities of developing an eCommerce strategy, working with Beretta Defense Technologies Group, overseeing Steiner National LE Sales, and managing the Western US sales team.

“I’m proud to accept the new position of National Sales Manager and look forward to what next year offers,” said Otto. “Steiner Optics continues to push the industry forward with some of the most innovative, world-class optics, lasers, and thermal optics for the military and LE communities. Steiner has a great reputation for building some of the most combat-hardened products in the world, and I’m excited to offer them to departments and dealers across the United States.”

