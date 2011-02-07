Lyman 2011 Catalog & On-Target Sweepstakes

Lyman’s new 2011 catalog continues the popular “On Target” Sweepstakes with our new Sharps “Ideal Model” Rifle as the Grand Prize.

Lyman - the innovation leader for serious shooting enthusiasts - has announced their latest “On Target” Sweepstakes with the publishing of the 2011 Full Line Catalog. In addition to Sweepstakes outlined below, the catalog presents the broad array of Lyman products, as well as Pachmayr recoil pads, grips, and tools, TacStar tactical products, Trius Traps, A-Zoom Snap Caps, Uni-Dot Sights and Butch’s Gun Care Products. The 2011 Catalog is also available on CD in an interactive, searchable format, with direct links to our website for easy shopping.

Over the past two decades, the Lyman “On Target” Sweepstakes has awarded over $100,000 in prizes to shooters and reloaders. This year, over 100 prizes and $5000 in merchandise is guaranteed and Lyman is offering four of their newest products as valuable grand prizes.

Grand Prize #1: Lyman Ideal Model Sharps Rifle

Ideal Model Exclusive Premium Features:

• Lyman Specification Bore Dimensions

• Custom Lyman Tang Sight With Target And Hunting Apertures

• Precision Lyman Globe Front Sight With Inserts

• Distinctive Receiver Profile featuring original Lyman Stylized Engraving

• Bright Finish Receiver

• Vintage Look Laser Engraving

Grand Prize #2: Master Reloading Kit

A complete selection of the best reloading tools in one package. Includes Lyman’s 1000XP Digital Scale and the T-Mag II, America’s favorite high speed turret press.

Grand Prize #3: Case Prep Xpress

Lyman’s latest innovation in Case Prep Tools. The Case Prep Express is the only “All- Inclusive” System offering all the most popular case prep accessories driven by a high torque gear motor which allows the user to simultaneously do 5 different case prep operations.

Grand Prize #4: Turbo Sonic Ultrasonic Cleaner

The fastest way to clean brass cases and lots more, the new Turbo® Sonic delivers ultrasonic cleaning that allows the reloader to clean cases inside and out in less than 10 minutes. The heated tank and Lyman’s specially formulated case cleaning solution deliver superior cleaning of cases and primer pockets. The ultrasonic cavitation lifts and dissolves carbon, dirt and any residue left on fired cases!

Other top prizes include many other popular Lyman items. A sweepstakes sign-up card is located in the back of the catalog.