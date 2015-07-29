Beretta Defense Technologies Launches New Website

Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT) is pleased to announce the US launch of its enhanced, navigation-friendly website, located at http://www.beretta.com/en-us/bdt/. The website is also accessible from the Beretta homepage www.beretta.com under the ‘BDT’ tab.

The new website was created so the BDT Law Enforcement and Military/Government customers could stay informed and have better access to the products that are offered by the BDT companies. A video, under the ‘About Us’ tab reveals what BDT companies offer in regards to products and training. Law Enforcement customers will also be able to utilize a ‘Dealer Locator’ function so they can quickly access the US BDT Law Enforcement retail network. Beretta offers a ‘First Responder’ Program that allows all current and former law enforcement officers and military personnel, as well as a multitude of other first responders, to buy a Beretta firearm at a preferred price from the authorized Beretta LE Dealer network. Online ‘Product Information’ allows customers to check specific product details and specifications.

“The new Beretta Defense Technologies website, launched July 29 2015, takes the company to an even higher level of customer support,” stated Gabriele de Plano Vice President of BDT Marketing & Operations. The site’s content has been enriched and will continue to be updated with new information and videos, providing our US customers better access to BDT Law Enforcement and Military/Government products and information. “We have purposely designed the website with our Law Enforcement and Military/Government customers in mind,” de Plano added.

A section is also dedicated to the Armorer Class program, which provides detailed information about attending one of the scheduled classes or sponsoring an in-the-field class. Under the tab ‘Contact Us’ Agencies and Government customers interested in a live demonstration of Beretta products gain access to the Points of Contact for the company (by regional area) within the United States.

About Beretta:

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.



About Beretta Defense Technologies:

Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT) is the strategic alliance of four Beretta Holding defense companies (including Beretta, Benelli, Sako and Steiner) that provide products and services to enable superior performance in the Defense and Law Enforcement communities. State-of-the-art machinery, extensive research and development capabilities, and long-standing worldwide experiences allow BDT products to respond to the ever-changing needs of defense and security personnel. These Beretta companies employ nearly 600 individuals within the United States with locations in California, Colorado, Maryland, New York, Texas, and Virginia.