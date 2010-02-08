FNH USA announces partnership with Strider Knives

(McLean, Va.) - FNH USA is now collaborating with San Marco, Ca. based Strider Knives, Inc. on a project to offer a series of FNH USA branded knives that will be available from Strider Knives and its authorized dealers by February 15, 2010.

Three exciting models will be offered:

The FN-1 is a light duty tanto blade folder with titanium handle and pocket clip.

The FN-2 is a medium fixed blade with a G10 handle for superior mechanical and dimensional stability.

The FN-3 is a large fixed blade with a MIL-SPEC cord handle that can be used for chopping, cutting and heavy use.

All three knives are made of CPM S30V stainless steel in a tumbled matte finish. Modified tanto geometry lowers the tips for better point impact and penetration, and all have a .750” flat bevel grind for a wide variety of uses. The knives are made in the U.S.A.

Strider Knives, Inc., is veteran-owned and provides products to the General Services Administration and the Department of Defense. For more information on Strider Knives and a list of authorized dealers, visit www.striderknives.com.

FNH USA

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.