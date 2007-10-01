SIGARMS® Changes Name to SIG SAUER®, Aligning Company With Global Brand

EXETER, New Hampshire – SIGARMS announced today that it has changed its corporate name to SIG SAUER, aligning the company with its globally recognized SIG SAUER brand of premium firearms.

SIG SAUER world renowned firearms are the weapons of choice for many of the premier global military, law enforcement and commercial users. High quality, ultimate reliability and unmatched performance have always been hallmarks of the SIG SAUER brand. In the USA, nearly 1 in 3 law enforcement professionals use SIG SAUER firearms. “We are proud that many elite military and government forces including the U.S. Navy Seals, the Federal Air Marshals, the Department of Homeland Security and the U. S. Coast Guard carry SIG SAUER firearms”, said Ron Cohen, President and CEO of SIG SAUER.

The change reflects the vast worldwide growth in demand for SIG SAUER products. In response, the company has more than tripled its work force in the past 30 months, invested 18 million US dollars in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and equipment, and significantly expanded its engineering base. The name change, coupled with major new product introductions in pistols and rifles, reflects the continued commitment to the high standards of production, service and innovation the SIG SAUER brand has always represented.

About SIG SAUER

Headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001 certified company with over 280 employees. It is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser, Gmbh. in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide.