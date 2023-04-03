T4E partners with TeamOne Network

FORT SMITH, Ark. — T4E, a brand of Umarex, is pleased to announce their partnership with TeamOne Network which provides top-of-the-line expert training programs and courses.

Through this partnership and its economical force on force training platforms, T4E has been able to contribute additional training courses to the TeamOne Network’s nationwide program.

● April 4-6: Wharton, NJ - Reality-Based Scenario Instructor Course

● May 23-25: Suffolk, VA - Reality-Based Scenario Instructor Course

● June 6-8: Woodfin, NC - Reality-Based Scenario Instructor Course

The list of agencies that put their trust in T4E training platforms continues to grow as responsible law enforcement agencies and military personnel increasingly turn towards training academies and non-live fire facilities for firearm handling and know-how. T4E Guns offers cost-effective training equipment providing departments and agencies the opportunity to train more and spend less. T4E Guns’ less-lethal training pistols and rifles come in the form of .43, .50, and .68 caliber markers for realistic training that simply requires full face and neck protection. T4E markers are powered by CO2 capsules and fire inert powder rounds, paintballs, or rubber balls.

T4E is proud to partner with TeamOne Network and offer continued support to law enforcement agencies and the military and security sectors by providing affordable training guns and equipment. Find out more about T4E at T4EGuns.com.

About T4E

Training 4 Engagement T4E offers training markers for responsible gun owners and operators that incorporate authentic weight, feel, and action to provide the most realistic training experience with the least cost possible. T4E is a brand of Umarex USA, Incorporated, one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA innovates, develops, and markets products under brands owned or licensed by its parent company, UMAREX GmbH & Co. KG. Such brands include Axeon®, Beretta®, Browning®, Colt®, Elite Force®, GLOCK®, Heckler & Koch®, P2P™, Rekt®, Ruger®, RWS®, Smith & Wesson®, UMAREX®, Walther® and others. For additional information regarding Umarex USA visit UmarexUSA.info