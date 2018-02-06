BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. welcomes artificial intelligence specialist Dr. Aaron Smith to head Blockchain AI department

VANCOUVER, British Colombia — BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. (“BIG” or the “Company”) (CSE:BIGG) (WKN:A2JSKG) (OTC:BBKCF) is pleased to announce it has engaged Dr. Aaron Smith to establish and lead BIG’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) department.

Dr. Smith will contribute strategic direction to identify areas most suited for the application and integration of Artificial Intelligence throughout the BIG crypto-data analytics infrastructure. He will also lead research and development of BIG’s cognitive systems and machine learning, augmenting and building BIG’s proprietary tools and specialized tracking algorithms for monitoring cryptocurrency transactions.

Lance Morginn, CEO of BIG, stated: “Dr. Aaron Smith is an expert and innovator in the field of analytics, Artificial Intelligence and cognitive systems design. Dr. Smith brings a wealth of knowledge and the applied experience of a practiced Data Scientist to strategically incorporate AI into the BIG framework. As the leaders in the monitoring and tracking of cryptocurrency, this strategic hire enables Blockchain Intelligence Group AI to create a suite of intelligent analytics products which would be unparalleled and at the edge of innovation in the blockchain cryptocurrency analytics space. By integrating AI into our technology we will continue to be seen as the financial regulatory technology (“RegTech”) standard.”

About Dr. Aaron Smith

Dr. Smith holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence, Visual Analytics and Cognitive Linguistics. Dr. Smith is a data scientist who has developed interactive visualization and visual analytics systems for clients in the aerospace, healthcare and financial sectors using applied computer systems analysis for systems design and integration. His first-hand study of the working behaviours of human analysts provides the model for his self-learning AI applications that allow computers to become progressively smarter.

Some of Dr. Smith’s achievements include developing algorithms and prototype software systems to allow computers to process textual data the way humans do. Practically speaking, this work involved turning a tough manual method of analysis into an automated set of instructions that integrates Natural Language Processing with Cognitive Linguistics and AI. His focus has been applying this knowledge to the development of Artificial Intelligence frameworks and devices.

About BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc.

BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. (“BIG”), has developed from the ground up a Blockchain agnostic search and analytics engine allowing RegTech, Law Enforcement & Government Agencies to trace, track and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for bitcoin wallets allowing banks, exchanges and eCommerce sites to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

