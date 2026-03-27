Cognyte Wins ~$5M Contract with Tier-1 US Law Enforcement Agency to Power Mission-Critical Investigations

PRESS RELEASE

HERZLIYA, Israel — Cognyte Software Ltd., a global leader in investigative analytics software, today announced that one of the largest state law enforcement agencies in the United States has selected Cognyte in a contract valued at approximately $5 million. The agency will deploy Cognyte’s tactical SIGINT solution to support mission-critical investigations and real-time field operations across its state. The win represents a new customer for Cognyte in the U.S., displacing an incumbent provider and laying the foundation for future expansion across Cognyte’s investigative analytics platform.

In addition to supporting its own special operations teams, the agency aids smaller law enforcement organizations across the state. Special agents will use the solution in the field to support time-sensitive missions such as fugitive apprehension, cases of missing children, criminal investigations and search and rescue operations.

Operating across a large geographic territory and diverse operational environments, the agency also confronts challenges such as cross-border smuggling and other complex criminal activity. By delivering real-time, actionable intelligence directly to agents in the field, the deployment will enhance coordination across jurisdictions and improve the agency’s ability to support joint operations and respond effectively when local agencies require additional resources.

“The U.S. law enforcement market is committing resources to advance its investigative and tactical capabilities to enable time-sensitive field operations at scale,” said Erik Sachwitz, General Manager of North American at Cognyte. “This selection by one of the largest state law enforcement agencies in the country demonstrates the clear operational value Cognyte’s technology delivers in mission-critical environments.”

“Winning against an established incumbent highlights the strength of our innovation in investigative analytics and our ability to deliver faster, more precise intelligence in the field,” said Elad Sharon, chief executive officer at Cognyte. “This win is a strong validation of our growth strategy in North America, establishing a new Tier-1 customer and creating a pathway for potential expansions as the agency scales its intelligence capabilities.”

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a leading software-driven technology company, focused on solutions for data processing and investigative analytics that allow customers to generate Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World™. Cognyte’s solutions empower law enforcement, national security, national and military intelligence agencies, and other organizations to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage state-of-the-art technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics and advanced machine learning, Cognyte helps customers make smarter, faster decisions with their data for successful outcomes. Hundreds of customers rely on Cognyte’s investigative analytics solutions to uncover critical insights from past events and anticipate emerging threats. By harnessing AI-driven intelligence, Cognyte accelerates investigations with exceptional speed and accuracy while enabling customers to better investigate, anticipate, predict and mitigate risks with greater precision. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “views,” and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to the projected growth of Cognyte’s business, and Cognyte’s ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte’s filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 2, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.