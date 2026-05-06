Webinar: The connected investigation: How integrated intelligence accelerates casework

Date: Friday, May 29

Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

➡️ Register now by completing the “Register for this Police1 webinar” box on this page!

Today’s cases generate more data than ever: digital evidence, RMS records, license plate reader hits, surveillance video and information from partner agencies. But when that data lives in disconnected systems, investigators are forced to bridge the gaps manually — searching, cross-referencing and often missing critical connections across jurisdictions.



This webinar examines how agencies are addressing that challenge by moving toward more connected investigative environments. The discussion will center on how data integration, shared visibility and analytics are changing the way investigators develop leads and build cases.

Through real-world examples and operational insights, panelists will walk through where investigations typically stall, what changes when systems are connected, and how agencies are improving speed to intelligence without adding complexity to investigator workflows.

Attendees will come away with a clearer understanding of what a connected investigation looks like in practice — and what it takes to move from fragmented casework to a more coordinated, intelligence-driven approach.

What attendees will learn



Where investigations lose time in fragmented data environments

How disconnected systems impact cross-agency case development

What changes operationally when data is connected across sources

How investigators surface connections faster using integrated workflows

Key considerations for building a more connected investigative environment

Meet our panel

The webinar will be moderated by Police1’s Policing Matters podcast host Jim Dudley. He will be joined by Joseph P. Brennan, the Director of Crime Control and Counterterrorism Strategy for the New Jersey State Police. A former Lieutenant Colonel, he previously led the Investigations Branch and served as Director of the NJ Regional Operations Intelligence Center (ROIC). He helped launch key statewide initiatives focused on gun violence and intelligence sharing and was named Fusion Center Director of the Year in 2022 by the National Fusion Center Association.

➡️ Register now by completing the “Register for this Police1 webinar” box on this page!