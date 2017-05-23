Chicago Cubs give $1M to install street security cameras

By Ariel Cheung and Heather Cherone

DNA Info

WRIGLEYVILLE, Ill. — A $1 million grant from the Chicago Cubs will double the number of security cameras around Wrigley Field and bolster surveillance to major streets leading to the ballpark.

The grant is expected to go before the city’s budget committee on Wednesday, and its approval will mean the installation of 30 more security cameras this summer.

“It’s a great investment in safety, and we’re glad they’re doing it,” said Bennett Lawson, chief of staff for Ald. Tom Tunney (44th). “If we can add cameras and private security, that takes a load off the police.”

