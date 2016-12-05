NY police receive grant for patrol car cameras

By Josh Martin

WBNG

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — New patrol car cameras are coming to the Binghamton Police Department. It is one of the first departments in the country to install this model of on-board cameras.

By January, all 20 patrol cars will be equipped with this new technology.

“It keeps everybody on the up and up. People know they are on film,” said Assistant Police Chief William Yeager. “The officers know they are on film so it keeps things very professional.”

