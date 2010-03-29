American Traffic Solutions now Serving Nine Tennessee Cities

Medina and Millington sign contracts for road safety programs

Scottsdale, AZ – Medina and Millington are the two newest Tennessee cities to add life-saving intersection safety cameras as part of their efforts to improve road safety for residents. Both cities selected American Traffic Solutions, Inc. (ATS) to install and administer their programs.

More than 500 communities in the United States are now using cameras to deter speeding and red-light running and the fatalities, injuries and property damage that result from dangerous driving habits. Nationwide, red-light runners cause 190,000 crashes, with 90,000 injuries and 1,000 fatalities annually.

Intersection safety cameras are able to monitor intersections and accident-prone areas 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This allows police officers to deal with other crimes, which makes the entire community safer. The programs cost taxpayers nothing. They are totally funded by the fines paid by violators.

“We expect the cameras will be installed in the spring,” according to Medina Police Chief Chad Lowery. “At that time, there will be 30 days in which violators will only receive warnings. We want the community to get used to the cameras and the fact that we expect all drivers to adhere to posted speed limits. After the grace period, $50 citations will be issued. The majority of these fines will likely be paid online and appeals will go before a city judge,” said Lowery.

Millington plans to use the cameras to decrease red-light running as well as speeding. Intersection safety cameras are planned for U.S. 51 and Babe Howard, Navy, Shelby and Cuba- Millington roads. Road safety cameras will be deployed to encourage drivers to adhere to posted speed limits at the north and south entrances to the city limits. Police Chief Ray Douglas said that they intend to place the cameras at the north and south entrances to the city.

“Here in Millington, we have a traffic problem. I believe the addition of the cameras will make those persons driving in Millington more aware of high-accident locations and encourage them to stop at red lights and slow down. The intersection safety cameras are completely voluntary and no one has to participate in the project. Just slow down and don’t run any lights and you won’t be a participant. If we don’t get a penny from the cameras, it means the cameras have done the job they are supposed to do. If it saves one life, it is worth all the negative comments some people have made.”

In Medina and Millington, cameras will capture a photograph of a vehicle as it runs the red light or if it exceeds the posted speed limit. The photographs will be reviewed by ATS technicians and then forwarded to the local police department for their review. A police officer will review and approve all potential violations before ATS is given permission to mail citations to offenders.

“We are proud that Medina and Millington both selected American Traffic Solutions,” said James Tuton, ATS president and CEO. “We’ve been operating photo safety systems in Tennessee since 2005. Our other Tennessee cities are Memphis, Bluff City, Gallatin, Germantown, Jackson, Mt. Juliet and Red Bank. Jackson just announced that they experienced zero traffic fatalities in 2009. We’d love to see similar results for Medina and Millington.”

About American Traffic Solutions™:

As the company whose principals were the architects of the first road safety cameras in the United States in 1987, ATS is also the fastest growing provider in North America, serving more than 26 million people in more than 200 communities including: New York City, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., St. Louis, Houston, Seattle and San Diego. ATS also offers PlatePass®, an automated electronic toll payment service that enables rental vehicle customers to use high speed, cashless electronic toll lanes. ATS is a privately-owned, U.S. corporation headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. For more information, please visit: www.RedLightCamera.com, www.PlatePass.com or www.atsol.com.