Conquer the Day and Night with SIG SAUER® and the X-RAY Pistol Sight

NEWINGTON, N.H. (October 2015) – SIG SAUER, Inc. is well known across the shooting and tactical industry for its pistols. Now, with the introduction of the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics Division and its X-RAY Pistol Sights, the full package is available. The SIG SAUER X-RAY3 allows the user to conquer to day or night whether pulling the trigger for work or sport.

In comparison to other conventional sights, the blacked-out rear sight and the high contrast front sight of the X-RAY3 make target acquisition faster and more intuitive in any light condition. This 3-Dot tritium system has a superior glowing illumination in low-light and remains bright and white for daylight conditions. With the X-RAY3, there’s no more changing sights from night to day patrols. This product has been engineered to keep the user’s sights consistent for all work and hunting needs.

Steel surrounds the tritium sights of the X-Ray and gives them protection from recoil, cleaning solvents and the harsh elements. Whether carrying for work or for sport, these X-RAY3 tritium sights will stay bright for more than a decade, and the tested design of the product will remain at max performance for years.

FEATURES:

- With a half-life of 10 years, the 3-Dot tritium system allows for fast target acquisition in low-light conditions. - Oversized chemical resistant fluorescent polymer front dot gives confidence in any environment. - Sights come in standard SIG SAUER® sizes of #6 and #8 in square or round (U) notched rear sight. - Torture-tested to 20,000 rounds, the steel housing provides for a tough, reliable sight that lasts as long as the firearm. - Fits Classic line, P320®, P250®, P938®, P238®- - Estimated Retail Pricing- $129.99



ELECTRONIC COMPONENT LIMITED 5-YEAR WARRANTY

For components not included under the SIG SAUER® Infinite Guarantee™, this warranty covers any defects in materials and workmanship in the electronic and Tritium components of illuminated riflescopes/sights, pistol sights, electronic sights, flashlights, lasers, binoculars, spotting scopes, and rangefinders. This warranty lasts for five years from the date of manufacture. If, during that five-year period, these products are found to have electronic or Tritium component defects in materials or workmanship, SIG SAUER will repair your product, at no charge to you. If we cannot repair your product, we will replace it with a product in perfect working order of equal or better physical condition.

This warranty gives you specific legal rights, and you may also have other rights which vary from state to state.

For more information and to see the entire lineup of SIG SAUER Electro-Optics visit.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes SIG SAUER GmbH & Co. KG in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER® a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide. SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001: 2008 certified company with approximately 1,000 employees. For more information on SIG SAUER, any of its products, or the SIG SAUER AcademySM, log on to www.sigsauer.com.