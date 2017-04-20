Tactical Electronics reveals New Digital, HD, Encrypted CORE Camera Line

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tactical Electronics launched its most advance line of tactical inspection cameras today at Warrior West in San Diego, CA. The new CORE Camera line features Wireless, High Definition, Digitally Encrypted Cameras and Monitors. The CORE system is completely modular and allows you to attach 4 different camera necks to 2 different base units and view video wirelessly on the CORE monitor.

The CORE line includes the CORE Pole Camera, CORE Under Door Camera, CORE Flex Camera, CORE Articulating Scope, CORE Grip, POLE Grip and CORE Monitor. All components are modular allowing the operator to build a custom CORE system.

The CORE Camera line includes the following features:

• Digital High Definition Video

• Wireless Video Transmission - 5 GHz

• WPA2-PSK Authentication and AES 256-bit Encryption

• Thermal Fusion Technology

• MicroSD card Recording (32 GB)

• Graphical LCD for status information

• Hardwire video option for RF-restricted environments

• Backlit push buttons

About Tactical Electronics:

Tactical Electronics provides wireless camera systems, IED training aids, EOD tools, and training to law enforcement and military agencies. For over a decade Tactical Electronics has been a reliable resource to lead law enforcement agencies and trend-setting military groups. Whether we are providing high-level electronics training or designing top-notch products, our goal is to deliver safety to those who protect us.