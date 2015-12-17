Zistos Large Gun Bore Video Inspection System – M3 Borescope Replacement

Zistos Corporation has recently introduced their Large Gun and Mortar Video Inspection System designed to replace the 30+ year old M3 Borescope. The M3 Borescope is used for inspection of 57mm and larger inside diameter mortars and cannons. Zistos’ Large Gun and Mortar Video Inspection System not only can thoroughly inspect, but it can digitally record images and data for documentation and consultation for tubes ranging from 57mm through 155mm and beyond.

The rugged, field proven system contains self-illuminated front and side looking video cameras. The system is designed such that it can be deployed and used by a single operator. Optional attachments can be provided for accurate, easy inside diameter measurements, the results of which are also recorded with image capture. The system offers a cost-effective, next generation large bore inspection solution from broad field deployment.

See www.zistos.com/videoborescope for more information

Please contact Mike Sterflinger at Zistos Corporation sterf@zistos.com 631-434-1370