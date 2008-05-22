Computer Forensic Testimonials for Logicube

Read what is being said about our computer forensic tools and our data capture products.

To All,

First, I want to thank the support team for going the extra mile to help us get our Omniclone 2U firmware upgraded. When we finally got it working, Louie, Nick and Vaughn had each participated in this project. Being in a restricted environment makes things a little bit tougher when working with “outside” support.

Thanks for understanding our special problems and for finding a way to get the job done. Although we have had it for several months, we had only been able to use the Omniclone in 100% mirror mode (About 45 minutes per 40 gig drive).

The upgrade enables us to do a duplication run in five or six minutes, a seven or eightfold decrease in time. Needless to say, there were a lot of smiles here when the first two drives booted and ran successfully. Keep up the good work.

Regards,

Network Administrator

US Department of State

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Given just 6 days to install new software on over 100 personal computers, setup profiles, and ensure that the systems were ready for an e-mail migration, and knowing that the loads with the old system took 2 hours per system, I knew we needed something different. So, I went out searching and found the Logicude Sonix. I talked to Todd Bellows, purchased the item, he had it to me the next morning. I unpacked it, and within 30 minutes we were cloning machines. Not only did we get the computers ready for the migration, but we were finished a day early. What a machine. We have now purchased a second Sonix and are now ready for the next challenge.

Thanks Todd.

Dirk A. Roemmich, MCSE

Procurement Analyst

US Air Force Base

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

For the last couple of years I have successfully used Logicube’s SF-5000u data capturing unit. A recent large investigation made an investment in your new Talon unit feasible, and I want to tell you how pleased I am with the Talon. Its ease of use is remarkable and the improved speed, both in wiping clean a destination drive and then capturing a target drive, are impressive. I am delighted with the new equipment. I have also been impressed from the beginning of my relationship with Logicube with the level of customer support you provide. I don’t know of any company that does it better. I am looking forward to a continuing relationship.

Please feel free to pass my comments on to others.

With warmest regards,

David E. Mensel

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

I wanted to thank Logicube once again. Yesterday my laptop with all my e-mail data crashed. I tried everything to bring it back up. I ran the hard drive utilities, Dell diagnostics, Safe mode, the command console and finally tried to run a repair using my Windows XP disk. None of that worked, in fact if anything the situation got worse. As a last resort I pulled out my old grey Solitaire and ran the repair utility. Sure enough after it finished I was able to boot the computer and rescue my data! To date, this the eleventh time ( I started to keep track after the 3rd time) Logicube has bailed me out of a hard drive failure that no other means at my disposal could. Great product, Thanks!

Chris Motta

Mcguire AFB, NJ

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Triangle United Way’s Teaming for Technology program, with a staff of two dedicated employees, has given out a record 1,752 refurbished systems in 2006. The addition of a Solitaire Turbo from Logicube enables us to copy hard drives in minutes without expensive software licensing issues. Therefore, computer donations from caring individuals and businesses go right back to the community to those in need without delay. The Solitaire Turbo made our record year possible and now hundres of families with low-incomes have technology in their homes and numerous local schools are better equipped to bridge the digital divide. The Solitaire Turbo has been a very reliable, easy to use tool that fascinates our volunteers by how fast it copies one hard drive to another. Teaming for Technology is grateful for the help and prompt assistance when needed from the Logicube team and absolutely recommends the product.

Joe Burgess

Teaming for Technology

Triangle United Way

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

We just purchased an OmniSCSI®. We recently had to clone a Unix system. The unit was about 8 years old and we had tried to clone it with a software solution in the past, without success. Guess what ... OmniSCSI cloned it like a charm. Great device!

Elval

Aluminum Products Manufacturer

Greece

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

I had a chance to operate the OmniSCSI unit this weekend. I had to clone a 73GB server boot HD and was able to do that in 45 minutes. This unit is far, far superior ( not even in the same league) with the competition. The machine is solid and well-built. The screens are easy to understand and operate. I’ve used lots and lots of cloning units and inspected many, many more. This one is top on the list - by far the best I’ve seen for one-on-one work. Y’all have a real winner here. Count me as a satisfied customer.

Ross Rogers

Systems Development & Consulting

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just like to promote good tools that get the job done right the first time. Since we’ve started using CellDEK it’s gone out on a dozen search warrants or more and processed over 300 items. It’s increased and decreased my workload at the same time, but we’re getting great results!

Det. Jim Singleton

Columbus, Ohio Police Department, Computer Crimes Unit

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We’ve tested and evaluated many disk duplicating machines, but none have performed as well as the Logicube Disk Duplicating System. The ease of operation and accurate consistency allowed us to quickly make a purchasing decision. The two button process makes it even easy for an end-user to perform completely. Thank you Logicube for helping us with our hard drive solutions.

Michael DiMaggio

Daimler Chrysler

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I needed to clone 60 laptop computers for an important client but my imaging software continued to give me corrupt copies. I decided to call Logicube. They overnighted a Solitaire Turbo to me along with their new USB adapter. The unit was simple to use and fast. I copied all 60 laptops (which had U.S.B. ports) in one day. All this with a one-to-one hard drive duplicator. I was able to ship the configured laptops to my client on time. What a gem.

Tim Brocklin

San Diego, CA

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I work for a large systems integrator in New York. We’ve tried cloning our clients’ via the network using different software. But this is very frustrating and extremely costly. We met a representative from Logicube at this year’s PC Expo New York. After reviewing Logicube’s product line, we decided to buy an Omniclone 15 hard drive cloning system. With muliple configurations required to ship each day, we started utilizing the Logicube cloning unit. The menu system was easy to understand and navigate. The cloning speeds were 10 times faster than other software solutions, and we saved a lot on licensing fees. The system paid for itself in less than 30 days.

Randy Moore

System Integration, Inc.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks to Logicube, we’ve slashed our licensing fees and sped up our software cloning with the Solitaire Turbo. What used to take me hours over the network, now takes just minutes. Every department I service is amazed at what this powerhouse can do. I bet we have dozens of units now, all over the company. Logicube, you have a winner.

Edward Rimzey

Hewlett Packard

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thank-you a million, I received the two laptop adapters that you recommended yesterday. Today I was able to successfully clone all 24 laptops in less than 3 hours. Thanks to you, many hours of configuration and installation was avoided by the use of the Solitaire Turbo that I purchased a couple of months ago and the laptop adapters that you recommended to me last week. The Solitaire Turbo has lived in my school district for about three months, and already has paid for itself PLUS, just in the man hours that it has saved me. In three month time period, I am figuring that we cloned at least 50 machines. This would equal at least 200 hours of setup and installation. The cloning machine did these in less than a tenth of the time. If you figured the balance of 180 hours times my wage as network manager, it has saved the district over $3000 already. I would be very happy to recommend you product to other network administrators in my area. It has been an investment well worth its weight in gold.

Tim DeCarr

South Louis School District