ICS Releases its Latest Version of the Computer Forensic Portable Lab for Field Applications

Intelligent Computer Solutions (ICS) has announced today the release of the latest version of its Portable Computer Forensic Lab; the Road MASSter 3.

The unit has been used since it was first launched six years ago as a platform that has served forensic investigators by combining the two main functions of computer forensic - High Speed imaging of suspects’ media and analysis of evidence with the forensic software of choice.

Since then it has kept advancing with the latest technology, and uses the most innovative features to accommodate all those functions in the field; whether by law enforcement in a crime scene, by the military in a war zone or by private investigators in the corporate environment.

“The Road MASSter 3 was designed to provide the forensic investigator with the means to preview the evidence, image the suspect’s media and analyze it on the spot,” explains Uzi Kohavi, ICS president. “With a small, compact, easy-to-carry case, the forensic investigator can perform all the most advanced forensic functions in the field that otherwise had to use different tools and be coordinated with a forensic lab. Such functions that would need a whole set of various equipment are all integrated in the Road MASSter 3, which enables high-speed imaging of any existing hard drive (including the newly released SAS drives), retrieving data (with the additional Link MASSter) from the internal hard drive of most desktops and laptops (including MAC), fast access to the network, and analysis with any forensic software that the investigator chooses to install”

Although portable and used for field application, the Road MASSter 3 can compete with most forensic labs’ tools. With a low-power dual core 260 MHZ CPU, upgradeable memory to 12GB and super-bright 15” display, this powerful unit can capture data at speeds exceeding 4GB/Min and support analysis of the data with any available forensic SW (such as Encase, FTK and others).

Previous versions of the unit (Road MASSter 1 and 2) have been used by law enforcement agencies and corporate security for years, all over the world, and this latest release with its new ruggedized case and added shock absorbent design has already been pre-ordered for military applications.

The unit price is $12,995 and is supplied by Intelligent Computer Solutions (www.ics-iq.com) and its authorized dealers.

About ICS

ICS pioneered the hard drive duplication market, has consistently innovated the IT and computer forensic markets with portable and advanced tools such as the Image MASSter line, the Drive Lock line, and the Link MASSter and Road MASSter lines. Established in 1990, ICS has a published patent of its duplication technology and its back-up system. ICS has gained international name recognition for 17 years of customer service and for providing its customers with cutting edge solutions for copying and cloning hard drives.