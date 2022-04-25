PenLink Announces Release of New PLX Feature, PLX Connect

LINCOLN, Neb.- PenLink has recently released the PLX Connect feature allowing agencies the ability to gain greater insight with cross-agency deconfliction. PLX Connect allows agencies to share and search data in a safe and secure way, essentially broadening their investigative community. By leveraging the data in this larger collective community, investigators can make faster case connections, improve officer safety, and identify larger criminal networks.

The benefits to utilizing PLX Connect are numerous, but a few are outlined here:

Tap into Cross-agency Intelligence

Enjoy having the ability to access a larger search database and learn whether a communication ID exists in a case open at another agency. You will also be able to discover whether your target is currently under investigation by another agency.

Securely Gain Insights

The developers at PenLink have already thought through the need for safeguarding your information, so rest assured that end-to-end encryption has been utilized to ensure informational integrity. You will only be able to connect with another agency and safely query other PLX systems if an authorized connection has been established.

Manage Accessibility

An exciting feature of PLX Connect is that you can control who requests information from your own agency. PLX Connect uses a multi-step registration process, giving users complete confidence in community security. This allows you to review and either approve or deny any connection requests before they are established.

Technology is getting smarter—and therefore, today’s criminals are getting smarter, and using all resources within their reach. Why not up your game and join forces with a neighboring agency, cross-reference their database with yours, and look for commonalities or trends that may otherwise have gone unnoticed. Having this additional information can help you close your cases faster and more efficiently.

Visit penlink.com/plxconnect and discover how to leverage cross-agency analysis to save valuable time and reduce effort for your team.

About PenLink

For 35 years, PenLink has been the industry-preferred provider for communications, surveillance, and forensics data analysis. Our state-of-the-art solutions help law enforcement collect, normalize, and analyze complex data faster and more efficiently—revealing essential insights and helping them build stronger cases.

We are proud to support agencies around the world in their effort to fight wrongdoing. PenLink is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, and operates a regional office in Washington, D.C.