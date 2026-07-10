Disrupting Transnational Criminal Networks Using AI-Powered OSINT

PRESS RELEASE

Today’s national security investigations rarely stop at the border. Organizations involved in fentanyl trafficking, human smuggling, terrorism and other criminal activity often rely on social media, online communities and other open source platforms as part of their operations. While these networks may span globally, the effects are often felt in local communities across the United States. To disrupt these organizations, it is critical federal, state and local agencies understand the broader networks behind these crimes by leveraging OSINT.



Join Tranquility AI Founder and CEO Jim Penrose (former NSA Technical Director for Counterterrorism), alongside Joshua Skule, former FBI Executive Assistant Director for Intelligence and Fivecast’s Brittany Mason for a complimentary webinar exploring today’s threat environment. Learn how investigators use OSINT and AI to uncover connections hidden within massive amounts of digital information and see a live demonstration showing how TimePilot, an AI powered evidence analysis tool, analyzes Fivecast collected OSINT to accelerate investigations.



Attendees will learn:



HowTCO’sare using online platforms to support their operations today

Why global threats often have local impacts across the United States

How investigators useFivecastto uncover difficult-to-find online activity linked to criminal networks

How AI helps surface hidden patterns and relationships within large OSINT collections