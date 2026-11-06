GoDark Technologies Inc. at International Security Expo

PRESS RELEASE

GoDark Technologies Inc. attended the International Security Expo (ISE) in London, UK, earlier this fall. ISE brings together a wide cross-section of the security industry, including law enforcement, private security, military, and government professionals.

Conversations at ISE showed how perspectives in Europe and the UK compare with those of GoDark’s US customers. Faraday bags are becoming increasingly mainstream on both sides of the Atlantic, with North America slightly ahead in government adoption.

The primary use cases raised by attendees were forensic evidence collection and operational security (OPSEC). For forensics, Faraday bags help preserve digital evidence by isolating seized devices from wireless signals. For OPSEC, they help protect sensitive information and prevent location tracking. Even attendees who were unfamiliar with Faraday bags were well aware of the threats they address.

Feedback at the booth was very positive. Visitors responded to Faraday bags as a simple, non-technical solution for isolating devices from wireless signals. Attendees who already use Faraday bags noted that the design and quality of GoDark’s products stood out when they saw them in person.

“ISE was a great opportunity to connect with the industry, see other protective solutions, and better understand where GoDark fits within the wider security landscape,” said Todd Ariss, GoDark CEO, “The conversations we had in London confirmed that the need for reliable signal isolation is shared across agencies and sectors worldwide.”

About GoDark

GoDark Technologies Inc. designs RF-shielding Faraday bags for law enforcement, military, and government use, trusted by agencies including the FBI, DoD, Texas DPS, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.