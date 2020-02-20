Motorola Solutions adds new analytics to in-car video system for law enforcement

New automated license plate recognition capabilities provide real-time intelligence to help enhance officer safety.

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions today announced the immediate availability of new video security and analytics capabilities for law enforcement. Automated license plate recognition (ALPR) is now part of the WatchGuard 4RE® in-car video system.

The new ALPR capabilities embrace Motorola Solutions’ commitment to the responsible use of analytics, as well as individual privacy rights. Courtesy photo

The new ALPR capabilities, available now throughout North America, integrate with existing WatchGuard 4RE in-car video systems and deliver real-time, in-vehicle intelligence to law enforcement officers. Intended for use during traffic stops, the ALPR capabilities can read the license plate of the stopped vehicle and query databases to determine whether the vehicle is of interest – for example, stolen or associated with an outstanding warrant. This critical information can inform an officer about how to approach a vehicle during a traffic stop, helping to enhance officer safety.

The solution also can help prevent crimes before they occur. According to the International Association of Chiefs of Police, 97% of car thieves are charged with additional crimes, often while using the stolen vehicle. Using the new ALPR capabilities to identify a stolen car can help stop these “additional crimes” before they happen.



“Our customers tell us traffic stops can be dangerous because they are so unpredictable,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security Solutions, Motorola Solutions. “Using analytics, we can now provide officers with real-time information about the stopped vehicle before they exit the patrol car, enabling them to distinguish between a routine traffic stop and something potentially more serious.”



The new ALPR capabilities embrace Motorola Solutions’ commitment to the responsible use of analytics, as well as individual privacy rights. Data stewardship is integral to these capabilities, and we build compliance controls into our products to support this. For example, only authorized users can access the LPR capabilities and associated data. LPR data is owned and controlled by the law enforcement agency, and license plate recognition data does not contain any personally identifiable information (PII).



The solution includes WatchGuard 4RE in-car video system‘s high-definition Panoramic X2, Zero Sight Line (ZSL) or Mini Zoom cameras to detect license plates of vehicles stopped in front of the patrol car. WatchGuard CarDetector Mobile software, which is installed on the patrol vehicle’s mobile computer, uses the detection to search for license plates of interest. 4RE systems with applicable camera models have shipped to over 3,500 agencies worldwide and are immediately available for use with the new ALPR capabilities.



About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.