VeriPic announces Orion Collection of police body worn cameras

SAN JOSE, Calif. — VeriPic, Inc., producers of a world leading Digital Evidence Management® brand software for the storage and protection of law enforcement data, announced today that its Orion Body Worn Cameras™ are now available.

The Orion Body Worn Cameras offer law enforcement a choice of cameras based on feature options and simplicity so that officers have devices that work best for the entire agency and individual needs. The three cameras that are offered in this collection are the Orion Eco, Orion Pro, and Orion Elite. These cameras range from simple, powerful cameras to full featured devices that meet varying needs and come with a storage solution for the data management, all through one experience company.

VeriPic has worked with law enforcement since 1998 to provide solutions specifically designed to meet their evidence management needs from device capture to courtroom presentation.

The company focuses on enabling agencies to centralize, secure, and share all of their evidence in one location, regardless of the device that is used for capture, the file type that is produced or collected, or the amount of evidence that needs to be stored. Its suite of solutions that accomplish this for law enforcement includes:

Digital Evidence Manager®

VeriPic Locker™ - for Body Worn Camera Management

Evidence Pad™ Mobile App

Barcode - for Physical Evidence

Interview Room System

Mugshot System

VeriPic Reports

“This is a very exciting day for us as we believe this collection of cameras will compliment our evidence managent solutions well. Our goal has always been to make managing evidence easier, more secure, and efficient for law enforement and the entities they work with. What better way to add to our ability to achieve this goal than to provide this collection of cameras. While our evidence management solutions are already device agnostic, these cameras give our officers a choice of cameras that meet varying needs, and the convenience of devices that they can purchase from one company that has been serving them for nearly two decades.” John Kwan, CEO of VeriPic, stated.

About VeriPic

VeriPic is a leader in Evidence Management, enabling Law Enforcement to manage all of their data from any system or device in one place. Helping our Public Safety members to better serve their community and answer the different requests of the population in a timely fashion, we put our experience to your agency’s benefits.