GeoComm’s David Sanchez presents at California NENA conference

St. Cloud, MN: GeoComm’s David Sanchez was selected to present at two different sessions during next week’s California NENA conference. The California Chapter of National Emergency Number Association is hosting the 2010 Annual conference and tradeshow March 1-3 in San Diego, California. This conference is an educational and networking event for California public safety communication professionals to explore the most critical issues affecting the industry.

David’s first presentation will focus on Why GIS Data is Important in NG9-1-1. This session will provide a description of the analog 9-1-1 system and compare it to new NG9-1-1 systems. It will then highlight the important GIS issues to consider when planning NG9-1-1. It will also explain the expanded role GIS data has in NG9-1-1 based on the spatial and geographical routing present in Next Generation 9-1-1.

Next, David will present on how Web GIS Provides Situational Awareness for Emergency Management. This presentation will overview how web based GIS mapping enables public safety officials to gather and share information that will help them manage and respond to emergency events. It will help attendees overcome the communication hurdle that is created by storing information in many different locations by explaining how a common operation picture offered by a web based GIS system is designed to manage events from a spatial perspective.

The 2010 California NENA conference is being held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California. Registration for the conference is still available. More information can be found at http://www.calnena.org/ For more information on GeoComm and the topics discussed in David Sanchez’s presentations visit http://www.geo-comm.com

About GeoComm:

GeoComm, an integrated GIS and public safety consulting firm, creates systems for 9 1-1. These systems originate from three dedicated angles: accurate map development, highly functional mapping software, and comprehensive consulting services ranging from wireless Phase I and II planning to two-way radio and networking to CPE, RFP and PSAP consolidation studies. Over the past 14 years, GeoComm has successfully deployed over 6,000 licenses of public safety and law enforcement focused GIS software applications in different sites throughout 42 states.

GeoComm’s Family of Products provides the tools necessary to speed and enhance emergency response. These tools reduce response times, improve data accuracy and quality, accelerate communications, and provide mission critical GIS-based decision support.

For more information, visit www.geocomm.com.