Defense Technology introduces the Reflex Trigger actuator on its First Defense

With its patented technology, the Reflex Trigger offers the first significant improvement to aerosol sprays in years.

ONTARIO, Calif. — Defense Technology®, a brand of The Safariland Group, today announced the addition of the Reflex™ Trigger actuator on its First Defense® MK-9 Aerosol Projector Spray formulations. This ergonomic trigger design uses a pistol-style grip and trigger, making it more natural to grip and deploy, and allows one-handed operation of its safety features, making it a premier choice for law enforcement and corrections in crowd management situations. The MK-9 aerosols with Reflex Trigger will be on display at the 2020 SHOT (Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor and Trade) Show, January 21 to 24, booth #12762.

The ergonomic trigger design uses a pistol-style grip and trigger, making it more natural to grip and deploy. Photo/Safariland Group

“We’re always looking ahead to provide the safest and most effective products to our LE customers, making the Reflex Trigger actuator an obvious choice for us”, said John Kapeles, category and engineering director for Defense Technology. It not only addresses many of the technical deployment concerns found in existing products available today, it provides a highly-effective aerosol delivery system with safety features making deployment more effective and safer for law enforcement.”

Originally developed by Reflex Protect® as part of its non-lethal active defense solution for healthcare, schools, and other sensitive indoor areas, the Reflex™ Trigger actuator’s patented technology is the first significant improvement in an aerosol delivery system in many years. The Reflex™ trigger incorporates two distinct safety systems, a simple on-off thumb safety and an optional, secondary removable trigger block safety that does not include pins that could be used as weapons. Unlike other aerosol projectors, unique Reflex™ actuator offers an intuitive grip system. This grip design makes it difficult to twist the aerosol projector from the hand and allows easy access to both the trigger and push-button safety mechanisms.

The new actuator is being introduced on the Defense technology MK-9 size aerosol projectors for crowd management and is compatible with existing pouches and holsters. All MK-9 variants will be available with the Reflex Trigger in both live and inert formulations. All MK-9 options will be available for sale during the first quarter of 2020.

