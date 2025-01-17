The new UMX 414 de-escalation platform

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS — UMX - a global division of UMAREX GMBH & CO. KG - will introduce the UMX 414 to law enforcement and peacekeeping officials at the Shooting, Hunting, & Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas. UMX will be located at booth 20211 located within the designated Law Enforcement Hall of the Sands Expo.

The demand for less-lethal duty solutions for routine police operations, crowd control and peacekeeping missions is constantly increasing. With the development of the less-lethal UMX 414 Platform, law enforcement, government defense and security forces can effectively neutralize threats or agitators at a variety of distances without using firearms.

“Umarex has stood for performance, reliability and customer service for more than 50 years,” said Björn Dräger, Vice President of Sales, UMX Division. “This carries over to the UMX Division where we configure the UMX 414 to a department’s requirements ensuring federal, state and local agencies have the most effective, innovative and accurate less-lethal de-escalation solution that can be deployed at a distance.”

The UMX 414 Platform is made in Germany to specified performance requirements and is supported in North America through Umarex USA, Inc. It is based on the latest compressed air technology, combined with a patent-pending technologically advanced Power Adjustment System (PAS) which ensures accuracy and constant energy at varied distances with maximum effectiveness and minimal risk of injury.

The PAS engages a laser range finder to make the necessary ballistic adjustments which ensure a constant downrange energy of 30 joules. The PAS means the UMX 414 can be used from 5 and 55 meters (5.5 to 60.1 yards). It utilizes a range of proprietary UMX Less Lethal Projectiles (LLP) that include pepper irritant, UV marking, impact and training rounds.

The UMX 414 Platform is only available to official government, military, law enforcement, security, and peacekeeping agencies. Interested agency representatives should visit UMX at SHOT Show or email umx@umarexusa.com.