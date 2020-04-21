CentralSquare provides software products free of charge to assist public safety agencies with COVID-19 response

Available to 5,000 public safety agency customers based on software compatibility, complimentary solutions include a mobile app, online citizen reporting tool and digital evidence management system.

LAKE MARY, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies announced today that it is rolling out complimentary use of select software solutions to its 5,000+ public safety customers across the United States in support of national emergency response around the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the criticality of their roles as first responders and public servants, CentralSquare customers are on the frontlines of responding to an unprecedented public health emergency. As such, first responder customers are being offered complimentary access to key software applications to help reduce person-to-person interactions, enable agencies to share resources more easily and allow personnel to work from remote and offsite locations.

Software applications offered on a complimentary basis through December 1, 2020, include:

Citizen Reporting: CentralSquare P2C includes citizen-reporting capabilities which enable the public to communicate directly with their law enforcement agencies, reducing face-to-face interactions.

Field Ops and Freedom: These mobile applications enable personnel to work from remote and offsite locations, minimizing person-to-person exposure.

Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS): DEMS and video camera data aggregation enables officers, investigators and attorneys to use video from city or privately owned surveillance cameras to conduct investigations.

“It is a privilege to serve our customers who are on the frontlines battling a global pandemic,” said Dave Zolet, CEO of CentralSquare. “Offering our relevant products on a complimentary basis is just one way we can help our first responders in this time of need.”

Customers on any CentralSquare public safety software product will be offered online citizen reporting with no services or hosting fees. Depending on the customer’s current software deployment, complimentary use of the mobile application covers license additions or entirely new implementations. DEMS and video camera data aggregation will be offered free of charge to customers who have qualifying systems.

In addition to these product offerings, CentralSquare is providing free training to help customers rapidly adapt their systems to this changing environment. An on-demand video library, including 911 call-taking training videos to help ramp up new team members, is also available for customers to help optimize their emergency response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information is available online here. Agencies interested in registering for complimentary access are asked to email info@centralsquare.com.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.