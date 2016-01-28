School Board OKs Emergency App for Corona del Mar High students

Students at Corona del Mar High School could be using a smart phone app to communicate with school officials and police during emergencies as early as this school year.

The school board voted 5-1 on Sept. 23 to pilot the Titan HST app at no cost through January at CdM. Trustee Vicki Snell was absent.

The Titan app allows students with an iPhone or Android smart phone to transmit alert communications to administrators and school personnel during an emergency with the touch of a button.

