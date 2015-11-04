Gamber-Johnson Announces the RX10 Docking Station

Stevens Point, WI – October 29, 2015 – Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle announces a new RX10 Docking Station and Cradle for the Getac RX10 Tablet computer.

A secure design has been created for the RX10 Docking Station and Cradle that will hold the tablet in a rugged environment. To help assure that the computer is docked correctly, the dock and cradle are outfitted with bump outs, connector tabs and grounding pins that enable proper alignment in the docking process.

The RX10 Docking station is designed to support the Getac RX10 tablet, exclusively to provide solutions with the field service professional in mind. The one-handed docking and undocking capability lends to the portable nature of the user’s responsibilities.

The RX10 docking station provides several port replications, opportunities serial port, Ethernet, USB, Triple RF pass through (supporting WWAN, WLAN, and GPS), and a Power Supply input to fully support a mobile office solution. The docking station is supported with Gamber-Johnson’s three-year limited warranty.

Designed for the rugged mobile environment, the RX10 vehicle docking station has been tested to MIL-STD-810G shock/vibration testing and crash tested to SAE J1455 Standards. The RX10 dock attaches to many variations of Gamber-Johnson Motion Attachments. Gamber-Johnson offers a full line of Vehicle Bases, Poles, and Motion Attachments to complete the mounting system.

Gamber-Johnson’s RX10 Docking Station or Cradle will be available as follows:

For complete product specifications, visit our web site at www.gamberjohnson.com. Contact your Gamber-Johnson Sales Representative to place your order.

About Gamber-Johnson

In business since 1954, Gamber-Johnson is a market leader of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounts, and a member of the Leggett & Platt Commercial Vehicle Products (CVP) Group. Customers of all sizes – state and local governments, transportation, field service organizations, and mobile professionals – rely on Gamber-Johnson’s vehicle mounting systems and docking stations on a daily basis and associate the Gamber-Johnson name and products with quality, safety and reliability. As a result, Gamber-Johnson vehicle mounting systems are installed in thousands of fleets worldwide.