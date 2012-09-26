GammaTech to Show Rugged Tablets and Convertible Computers at IACP 2012

FREMONT, Calif. – GammaTech Computer Corp., a major international manufacturer and supplier of innovative notebook and tablet computers, will display its line of mobile rugged tablets and convertible computers during IACP 2012 in booth 2637. The expo will take place from September 29-October 3, 2012 in the San Diego Convention Center. GammaTech will showcase a variety of models for public safety, with screen sizes ranging from 7” to 13.3” and customizable features to meet the unique needs of today’s public safety professionals.

GammaTech products are tough, rugged, portable and rigorously tested. Built to Military Standard 810G for drop, shock, spill, and dust protection, each model can stand up to the unpredictable and harsh environments seen by public safety professionals both in the field and in-vehicle. Additionally, multiple security options protect sensitive data on the front lines.

Each of the GammaTech models on display is ideal for mission critical situations where reliability is absolutely essential. They are designed to be ultra-portable with weights less than 10 pounds and two of the models can quickly convert between a notebook and tablet depending on user preference.

• The T7Q is a small and lightweight rugged tablet with a 7” TFT LCD display with resistive touch screen panel and LED backlighting, an m-SATA SSD drive and Intel Atom Processor, as well as numerous I/O port options including USB, RS-232, and RJ-45 ports and an integrated 5.0 Megapixel camera at the back of the unit. It is a convenient ultra-portable tablet for use in the field or in-vehicle.

• The RT10C fully rugged tablet is built to meet the demands of public safety professionals. Features include a 10.2” high-resolution touch screen display with an LED backlight to eliminate eyestrain, a lightweight five-pound design, an Intel Core i7-620UE mobile processor with integrated HD graphics, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and much more.

• The U12C is the perfect companion for public safety professionals. It features a 12.1” WXGA Touch Screen with Digitizer and LED backlight display that quickly converts into a tablet. This lightweight unit has an Intel Core i5 processor for maximized speed and data management, as well as a number of sophisticated I/O modules that can encompass everything from a RS232 port or GPS to an optional second 2M-pixel auto focus camera. A vehicle docking station is also available.

• The R13C rugged convertible computer is built to stand up to some of today’s harshest environments - it is tested for drop, shock, and spill protection, plus salt, fog and freeze/thaw standards. The computer has a 13.3” multi-touch shock-mounted, 1000 NIT LCD sunlight readable screen with lock and eight-level adjustable LED and water-resistant backlit keyboard. A pivot hinge allows the R13C to quickly and easily transform into a tablet.

Availability

The entire GammaTech product line is available through authorized resellers nationwide and at http://www.gammatech-durabook.com/whereToBuy.jsp. Every GammaTech product may be customized to customer specifications.

About GammaTech Computer Corporation

GammaTech Computer Corporation is a leader in the design, manufacture and sales of cost-effective, high-performance mobile computing solutions throughout North America. Its award-winning line of rugged and hardened notebook and tablet computers are designed and built-to-order to increase mobile productivity for business, government, healthcare, fire, public safety and a host of other entities. GammaTech offers a complete portfolio of products that delivers power and performance needed in the most demanding work environments, resulting in increased productivity and accelerated return on investment. GammaTech is headquartered in Fremont, Calif., which provides the final assembly, inventory, service and technical support. For more information, please visit GammaTech at www.GammaTechUSA.com.