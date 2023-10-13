New Dell Latitude rugged extreme tablet: portability without compromise

The Latitude 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet is the world’s lightest 10-inch fully rugged Windows tablet.

Professionals working in harsh environments require not only rugged durability but portable solutions that don’t weigh them down in the field. Dell Technologies’ new Rugged product achieves this combination. In fact, it is the world’s lightest 10-inch fully rugged Windows tablet.1

Featuring a robust ecosystem of accessories and hot-swappable batteries for extended performance, the 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet was designed for workers who spend most of their time away from a desk. So, whether you’re on the factory line, in a machine shop or atop a snowy mountain, the 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet will make for the ultimate companion.

Dell’s Most Portable Fully Rugged Tablet1

Marrying durability and mobility, the 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet is Dell’s most portable fully rugged tablet. Its lightweight 2.2-pound chassis and convenient accessories mean the tablet won’t feel unwieldy, so your muscles get relief during a long shift on the warehouse floor, at the scene of an accident or when navigating construction sites.

Last year, Dell launched the Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme Tablet, a 12-inch fully rugged slate that shares key performance, security, connectivity and durability features with the 7030 Rugged Extreme. We see the new 10-inch model as a companion to its larger sibling. Where the 12-inch tablet performs well on short commutes or during hours-long shifts on the factory floor, the 10-inch slate offers all-day mobility. Imagine using the extra port and larger screen on the 12-inch model to connect to machinery then moving to the 10-inch tablet for line inspections.

Swappable Batteries for All-Day Endurance

When portability is a priority, so too is the need to keep your system powered without interruption. That’s why Dell engineered the 7030 Rugged Extreme with a dual hot-swappable battery option as an alternative to the 36Whr internal battery. Those who elect to go with this feature can easily pop in two additional batteries to keep the tablet powered as time passes in the field.

Small in Size, Big on Durability and Security

Though diminutive for a rugged, the 7030 Rugged Extreme boasts IP-65 and MIL-STD 810 ratings to survive the most extreme conditions. Military-grade spec means the new Latitude is drop-tested from up to four feet and temperature-tested from -20 F to 145 F. An IP-65 rating means maximum protection from dust, dirt and water ingress to give you peace of mind that your tablet—and the sensitive data housed within—survive intense weather environments.

We equipped this fully rugged tablet with modern security features to ensure it is as safe from cyber threats as it is from environmental ones. Its TPM 2.0 ControlVault is a hardware-based encryption tool that helps users secure data with integrated encryption. An infrared camera for Microsoft Windows Hello-based facial recognition, a touch fingerprint reader, camera privacy shutters and a contacted or contactless smartcard reader round out a suite of security options.

Powerful Performance and Modern Features

The 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet comes equipped with up to a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, integrated Iris® Xe® graphics on i5 and i7 configurations and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory for powerful performance on the go. And don’t worry about running out of space because the 7030 Rugged Extreme supports up to a 2TB NVMe SSD.

To some professionals, robust connectivity options are as important as strong performance. To that end, the 7030 Rugged Extreme supports Wi-Fi 6E2 with dual broadband to help ensure you get the fastest possible speeds. The 7030 Rugged Extreme also comes with GPS and 5G3, and even supports 5G Private Network for improvements in security, speed and wireless range.

Real-time data is viewed on the 7030 Rugged Extreme’s 10.1-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display which has a 16:10 aspect ratio that maximizes screen real estate. You won’t have to look for shade because the panel can reach 1000 nits, making it visible even in direct sunlight. Plus, those who work with harsh chemicals or dangerous equipment can stay protected thanks to the 7030’s glove-touch capability.

Purpose-Built Accessories for Every Industry

Where the 7030 Rugged Extreme can accommodate a range of diverse tasks, its Dell-branded accessories are purpose-built to tackle specific demands. Here are a few highlights:

Rigid handle and passive stylus . This pairing gives you a grip for carrying the 7030 Rugged Extreme and a passive stylus for greater precision when writing or drawing. The handle, which conveniently stores the pen, has a rubber mold and rigid polymer structure for a satisfying feel. The passive stylus can also be purchased separately.

. This pairing gives you a grip for carrying the 7030 Rugged Extreme and a passive stylus for greater precision when writing or drawing. The handle, which conveniently stores the pen, has a rubber mold and rigid polymer structure for a satisfying feel. The passive stylus can also be purchased separately. Detachable keyboard . Convert the 7030 Rugged Extreme into a 2-in-1 with the IP-65-rated detachable RGB backlit keyboard that easily locks into place. Once attached, the tablet can be propped upright for standard “laptop” mode or folded 180 degrees.

. Convert the 7030 Rugged Extreme into a 2-in-1 with the IP-65-rated detachable RGB backlit keyboard that easily locks into place. Once attached, the tablet can be propped upright for standard “laptop” mode or folded 180 degrees. Rotating hand strap. A 360-degree rotating hand strap allows you to comfortably secure the tablet to your wrist as you use it in static or mobile environments. The strap attaches to a 50×50 VESA mount and includes a convenient place to store your stylus.

The versatility of these accessories extends to the 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet’s configurable ports which can be customized with a barcode scanner, RJ-45, universal audio jack or USB-A. As you can see, Dell built the 7030 Rugged Extreme Tablet to adapt to various industries which is why it also features two hardware buttons that can be programmed in the Rugged Control Center application.

The 7030 Rugged Extreme will be available globally later this year, with pricing announced closer to shipping. For companies deploying rugged devices at scale, fleets of tablets can be seamlessly deployed, managed and secured over the cloud, with additional support through enterprise services such as next business day on-site support and predictive ProSupport tools.4 And by going with Dell, you have a one-stop shop for all of your commercial needs, be that PCs, workstations, rugged devices, monitors, servers and even services— with reassurance we can scale to your needs.

Check out our official press kit here for more information.