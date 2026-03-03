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State and local government leaders are tasked with serving and protecting citizens, delivering state-of-the-art government services, and maintaining a high level of transparency. Yet, meeting these objectives in the face of decreasing budgets is challenging, forcing government leaders to root out inefficiencies in all areas, including IT. Dell’s IT transformation strategy provides solutions that help IT leaders simplify, modernize, and innovate their infrastructures, so IT is a tool that moves the government forward.


Understanding the current trends and challenges facing law enforcement, military, and intelligence agencies worldwide is critical to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving world of Digital Forensics and Evidence Management. Having access to the preponderance of data that is now available should be a goldmine for investigators to move cases forward quickly. However, resolving a case has never been harder. There is so much digital data to make sense of, much of which is stored manually or on removable media, making it extremely difficult for teams to seamlessly and securely share information. Dell’s approach to managing and making that data meaningful is to offer tools and solutions for Computer Vision. Dell views Computer Vision as a field of artificial intelligence (AI) that enables computers and systems to derive meaningful information from digital images, videos, LiDAR and other visual inputs.

· It allows computers to “see,” observe, & understand the world around them
· By using machine learning and neural networks, computer vision can teach computers to recognize objects, identify defects, and make recommendations based on the visual information.


Dell also offers complete systems to assist you in running every aspect of your department or agency with Dell servers and storage, edge computing devices, Dell Pro Max workstations for dispatch and evidence operations, Dell monitors for the call center and our Dell Pro Rugged laptops and tablets to ensure your officers/agents have reliable mobile computing platforms to stay connected, safe and on task. All of Dell solution are backed with our global support and services to ensure your department is continually operational.


Dell Technologies Rugged Laptops and Tablets are designed and engineered to withstand the world’s harshest environments – whether in the field, in a vehicle, or at the desk, Dell Pro Rugged laptops and tablets allow you to stay productive and connected anywhere and provide the ultimate field productivity and reliability having been tested and certified using criteria from MIL-STD-810H standards.


Dell Latitude Rugged Extreme laptops and tablets are:
· drop-tested from up to 6 feet
· extreme-temperature tested from -20°F to 145°F (-29C to 63C)
· up to IP-65 rated for maximum protection against dust and water ingress
· Outdoor-Readable displays provide the following benefits:
· glove-touch capable FHD LCD screen up to 1400 nits of brightness, along with built in anti-glare and anti-smudge allows viewing in direct sunlight


QuadCool Thermal Management keeps systems running reliably with:
· A fan-based QuadCool™ Thermal Management system ensures peak performance even at very high temperatures


Performance & Productivity powered by Intel and NVIDIA
Options for the latest and powerful Intel Core Ultra Processors along with fast PCIe solid state drives, in notebook and tablet form-factors. Boost performance and productivity with enhanced graphics capabilities available on the semi-rugged laptop via discreet GPU offering from NVIDIA.


Mission-Critical Connectivity
With Wi-Fi 6E, 5G LTE mobile-broadband card option, Band n48 support, GPS option, and an RF pass-through for simultaneous connection of two of WWAN, WLAN, or GPS vehicle roof-mounted high-gain antennas, Dell Pro Rugged systems help you stay connected, on site, or in the field.


Dell is the only Tier 1 technology computer solutions provider offering rugged products.
Address: 1 Dell Way
Zip Code: 78682
Location: ROUND ROCK, Texas
Main Phone Number: 1-866-438-3622
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