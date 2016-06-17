32 Agencies Purchase Spillman, 68 Expand Systems in Q1 of 2016

Spillman products chosen for efficiency, mobility, and stability

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Thirty-two public safety and private security agencies chose Spillman Technologies as their new software vendor during the first quarter of 2016, bringing Spillman’s total customer count to nearly 1,700 agencies across the United States. In addition to these new agencies, 68 existing Spillman customers expanded their current systems by purchasing additional software modules.

In Wisconsin, Sturgeon Bay Police Department added three modules to its Spillman Flex system: Mobile Field Report with Field Interview, Evidence Management, and Evidence Barcoding and Audit Interface. Agency administrators chose to add the Mobile Field Report module to enable field personnel to complete their required work in their squad cars without needing to return to the station. The Evidence Management module allows personnel to create detailed records on items that can be linked to other types of records within the system, such as name, property, and incident records, while the Evidence Barcoding and Audit Interface adds the ability to easily identify items using assigned barcodes. Prior to purchasing Spillman, Sturgeon Bay PD recorded evidence data on pen and paper and added the two evidence modules to improve tracking and accountability and to reduce the potential for errors in the future.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office also elected to expand its Flex system during the first quarter of the year. The Arizona agency purchased Spillman’s Mobile Field Report with Field Interview, as well as the Mobile AVL Mapping module. The field reporting module enables deputies to complete work in the field, as well as avoid duplicate work and wasted driving time. The Mobile AVL Mapping module allows personnel to view the location and movement of agency vehicles on a map in real time, which will allow deputies to keep track of one another and enable dispatchers to easily monitor call progress. This functionality will reduce the amount of radio traffic, increase deputy safety, and provide the public with a more informed public safety response.

Tucumcari Police Department in New Mexico purchased Spillman’s web-based software solution, Nova, as a shared system with the Quay County Sheriff’s Office. The police department’s decision to switch to a hosted system came after personnel experienced a lot of downtime and server problems with their previous vendor. With Nova, Spillman securely stores and maintains all data entered into the system remotely, allowing Tucumcari personnel to easily access it through the internet. Because the Nova system is backed by a stable vendor and reliable support, agency administrators will not need to rely on in-house IT personnel to keep it up and running.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies serves sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, fire departments, and security organizations nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud-based software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.

