SEIDIO and Kryptek Team Up to Make Hard to Find Better Design

HOUSTON, (Jan. 2016) - SEIDIO, a global, design-driven leader in the manufacture of premium, engineered cases for mobile devices, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Kryptek. A global leader themselves, Kryptek is renowned for making innovative and ultra-high performance technical and tactical apparel that is both battle and backcountry tested.

Their legendary camouflage patterns will soon be available on SEIDIO mobile protective cases – adding yet another level of function and utility to an already uniquely designed line of products.

For Kryptek, battle and backcountry tested is not just their slogan – it’s their laboratory. Elite combat veterans, professional hunting and fishing guides, and extreme outdoor enthusiasts are all on staff, continuously testing and improving their products under the harshest possible conditions. This camo expertise will now be deployed on SEIDIO cases.

Beginning in April, Kryptek camo patterns will be available on SEIDIO cases like the OBEX® Waterproof Case and the SURFACE™ Kickstand Case. You will soon be able to take your SEIDIO-equipped smartphone or tablet anywhere in the world, into any situation, with 100% confidence in its performance and stealth.

“We strive to partner with companies that complement and enhance the Kryptek brand, and provide product that is ‘Best in Class,’” said Butch Whiting, Kryptek CEO. “SEIDIO is THE INDUSTRY LEADER in innovation and quality when it comes to mobile device accessories. In a day and age where mobile devices are integrated into the function of our everyday lives, I am excited that Kryptek is associated with, and represented by SEIDIO quality and performance!”

“We at SEIDIO are thrilled to partner with the experts at Kryptek,” added David Chang, SEIDIO President and CEO. “Their products are tested in battle and in extreme environments by professional guides, survivalists and the military. The world is their laboratory, and no one can touch Kryptek on form, function, or focus.”

For additional information about how SEIDIO accessories can enhance your mobile experience, please contact Derek Kelsheimer at 832-204-1111 or visit us at www.seidioonline.com/kryptek.

For information on how Kryptek apparel performs in the mountains, deserts, and battlefields, please send an email to info@kryptek.com.

About SEIDIO

Founded in 2002 and based in Houston, SEIDIO designs and manufactures premium cases for today’s most popular mobile devices. Innovative engineering adds unique functionality, setting SEIDIO apart from its competitors. Multipurpose protective cases, extended life batteries, chargers, screen protectors, cables/adaptors - SEIDIO stands for practical, elegant ingenuity – a case of better design. Check out www.seidioonline.com.

SEIDIO Contact:

Derek Kelsheimer

Tel: 832-204-1111

press@seidio.com

SEIDIO Sales Inquiries:

sales@seidio.com

About Kryptek:

Kryptek provides combat-proven features and designs in ultra-high performance technical and tactical outdoor adventure apparel. Kryptek products are continuously tested and proven in austere combat environments and extreme hunting conditions. Constant improvement and feedback is implemented into future designs with the end goal of providing our products to outdoor adventurers who demand the utmost in quality and overall performance in their gear.

Kryptek Contact:

info@kryptek.com

SOURCE SEIDIO; Kryptek