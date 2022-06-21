REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Sponsored Content
Leadership & Management Software

How to boost your organization’s cybersecurity, including getting grant funding (infographic)

As ransomware and other attacks continue to threaten public safety organizations, here’s how to guard against these events

June 21, 2022 12:51 PM
Sponsored by
cybersecurity concept with lock

Getty

cyber lock concept square

Download the graphic for 10 strategies to help your organization prevent data breaches and system compromises.

Getty

Sponsored by Motorola Solutions

Hackers have long targeted public safety organizations and local governments, and the threat of cyberattacks is real and growing. In a Police1 poll, 21% of respondents said their department had been a victim of a ransomware attack.

Cybersecurity requires a significant investment, but it’s imperative that public safety agencies take measures to protect critical infrastructure from ransomware and other attacks

Download this free infographic for 10 strategies your organization’s cybersecurity plan should include to help prevent data breaches and system compromises, plus links to grants resources to help you fund those efforts.

Cybersecurity Police1 BrandFocus Sponsored Content Police1 Grants