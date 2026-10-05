Long Island Missing Child Rescue Operation Results in Successful Location of 34 Children and Teens

PRESS RELEASE

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — Clearview AI, in connection with the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF), today announced that 34 children and teens reported missing to police in the Long Island area (Nassau County, Suffolk County, Queens areas) have been located through the Long Island Missing Child Rescue Operation. The operation, coordinated by the National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) in partnership with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Missing Persons Clearinghouse and Office of Children and Family Services, leveraged the experience, expertise, and resources of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, and private partners to provide critical investigative support to local police departments.

The multi-day operation convened public, nonprofit, and private partners with one goal: to explore new leads, review case notes, and use technology to find children at risk of endangerment, exploitation, and harm. The 34 children and teens ranged in age from 7 to 18 years old when they were reported missing.

The Office of Children and Family Services coordinated with nonprofit organizations and victim assistance programs to support the investigations, provide services and support for recovered children, address their needs, and prevent future missing episodes.

During the operation, a youth who had been missing for two years was located and connected with trained advocates. She was given time to rest, a hot meal, and support for her immediate needs while advocacy and investigative professionals began determining what support she would need next. Her family, who had not seen her since she disappeared, expressed their gratitude to the team and prepared to reunite with her. After years missing, the recovery represented far more than closing a case—it created an opportunity for the child to be seen, supported, and given a safer path forward.

Clearview AI provided investigative technology support to the operation, helping investigators generate leads that trained personnel then verified.

“Being part of this operation reflects the trust that law enforcement and child-protection agencies place in our technology every day, and our unwavering commitment to building a safer and more secure world. Protecting children from exploitation and harm is among the most important work our technology supports, and we are proud to stand alongside the National Child Protection Task Force and its partners.” — Amos Kyler, CEO of Clearview AI

“These outcomes reflect what’s possible when law enforcement, child-protection professionals, and technology partners work side by side with a shared commitment to protecting vulnerable youth. These aren’t statistics; they are our children.” —Kevin Branzetti, Co-Founder & CEO of the National Child Protection Task Force

Missing Child Rescue Operations focus on providing critical resources to prevent vulnerable youth from becoming victims of human trafficking, sexual exploitation, and further harm. NCPTF has now helped locate more than 253 endangered missing children through coordinated Missing Child Rescue Operations.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL CHILD PROTECTION TASK FORCE

The National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF) is a nonprofit organization creating better outcomes for missing, exploited, and trafficked children. Working alongside law enforcement agencies nationwide, NCPTF provides rapid investigative support, specialized intelligence, advanced technology, private-sector resources, and coordinated case assistance to help locate endangered children and resolve complex cases.

NCPTF’s model is built around the understanding that finding a child is only the beginning. NCPTF works with law enforcement, child welfare professionals, social service providers, and community partners to better understand what led to a child’s disappearance, identify patterns of risk, and strengthen the response surrounding that child once they are found.

Through year-round case assistance and multi-agency Missing Child Rescue Operations, NCPTF helps communities bring together the people, information, and resources needed to respond more effectively to vulnerable children—not only in the moment they are missing, but in the work that follows to help create greater safety and stability over time. Learn more at ncptf.org.

ABOUT CLEARVIEW AI

Clearview AI provides law enforcement and government agencies with a revolutionary facial recognition search engine that helps investigators solve crimes after the fact. Its platform of more than 70 billion facial images is sourced exclusively from public web sources, including news media, mugshot websites, public social media, and other open sources. Law enforcement and government agencies that use Clearview AI receive high-quality leads while expending fewer resources. When supported by other evidence, these leads help law enforcement and government officials identify suspects accurately and quickly, protect victims, and keep communities safe. Clearview AI’s mission is to help reduce crime, fraud, and risk; create safer communities; ensure secure commerce; and enhance national security and military defense.