Montville Township Police Department deploys Mark43 to power safer and smarter policing

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software provider, today announced the successful deployment of the Mark43 Public Safety Platform at the Montville Township Police Department. The department is now using with the Mark43 Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System (RMS), Analytics, and OnScene mobile application—bringing increased operational efficiency, real-time collaboration, and industry-leading security to the township of Montville, New Jersey.

Following the retirement of its outdated, on-premises systems, Montville Township PD now operates with modern, secure, and resilient technology that empowers officers and dispatchers to serve their community more effectively. As one of the few agencies operating independently of the Morris County system, this deployment underscores Montville’s commitment to leading the way in modern, cloud-native public safety operations.

In addition, now, with Mark43, Montville Township PD will become NIBRS compliant—an essential step in strengthening data accuracy and transparency for federal crime reporting. This ensures the department can deliver detailed, standardized crime data to the FBI, supporting more informed decisions at the local, state, and national levels. It’s a major milestone that reflects Montville’s forward-thinking approach to policing and public accountability.

“We knew we needed a technology overhaul—and now, with Mark43, we’re seeing the impact,” said Andrew Caggiano, Chief of Police, Montville Township Police Department. “From faster access to critical information to streamlined report writing and improved situational awareness, our officers are better equipped to serve the community. This is about keeping Montville safe and ensuring our department is resilient and future-ready.”

“Montville Township Police Department is part of a growing movement across New Jersey to modernize public safety operations with cloud-native technology,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “From the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to Camden County, agencies across the region are embracing resilient, secure, and efficient solutions. We’re proud to support Chief Caggiano and his team as they deliver smarter, faster service to the Montville community.”

The Mark43 Public Safety Platform unites critical tools into one real-time operating system. The cloud-native CAD solution is designed with dispatchers in mind, enabling faster, smarter responses. Mark43 RMS improves report-writing workflows and enables data-driven policing. With OnScene, officers gain real-time GPS tracking, situational awareness, and seamless field access to critical information—whether in a patrol car or on foot.

“This deployment wasn’t just about updating software—it was about investing in our people,” Chief Caggiano added. “The Mark43 system is intuitive, field-ready, and helps our officers spend more time in the community instead of being tied up with paperwork. It’s a major step forward in how we operate day to day.”

Powered by AWS GovCloud, Mark43 is both FedRAMP and GovRAMP High Authorized, ensuring the highest levels of cybersecurity and compliance. This gives departments like Montville robust protection against cyber threats and evolving risks—from ransomware to natural disasters.

“We’re not just meeting the moment—we’re preparing for the future,” said Chief Caggiano. “Mark43 brings us the level of flexibility and cybersecurity that’s essential in today’s environment. It’s the right platform to support our mission now and for years to come.”

This announcement reinforces Mark43’s continued commitment to advancing public safety across New Jersey. To learn more about Mark43, visit www.mark43.com.