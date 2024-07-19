Pasco County, Fla. public works improves citizen transparency and work order tracking with CentralSquare Enterprise Asset Management

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE MARY, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today announced that Pasco County, FL Department of Public Works has selected CentralSquare’s Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution to streamline citizen service requests and work order processes, enhancing the efficiency of the county’s public administration services. The new solution will enable citizens to more easily create and track service requests, while improving the department’s reporting, tracking, and analysis capabilities for county employees and for mandated Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reporting.

Pasco County needed a solution that would improve system usability, specifically with third-party integrations and CRM applications for service requests. With CentralSquare’s EAM, Pasco County can move data and reporting to the cloud to allow for real-time dashboard updates and analytics and improve connectivity across departments and services.

“Natural disasters and cyberattacks can happen year-round, and the resiliency of CentralSquare’s EAM ensures we’re always able to maintain access to reporting and tracking capabilities, which is invaluable,” says Pasco County Public Works Operations Support Administrator Gavin Harvey. “Our ability to quickly respond to service requests such as flooding complaints, road debris removal and more helps ensure increased community safety and peace of mind in times of crisis.”

With CentralSquare’s EAM solution, Pasco County will see notable improvements on multiple fronts. Citizens will experience increased visibility into service requests, reduced response times and improved efficiency in addressing road and safety hazards or other community concerns.

“We’re committed to empowering public works agencies with the necessary technologies to aid in projects and enhance the safety and quality of life for residents,” said Justin Murphy, Vice President of Product, CentralSquare Technologies. “We look forward to our continued work with Pasco County to support public works operations and citizen services with reliable technology.”

