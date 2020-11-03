Public safety agencies invest in Motorola Solutions’ software suite to help save seconds and save lives

Integrated suite transforming public safety workflow from 911 call to case closure.

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions created its public safety software suite, CommandCentral, with a simple goal: to create safer communities by modernizing the software public safety uses to run their mission-critical operations. This week, the company welcomed public safety professionals from across North America to its annual software customer conference, the 2020 Virtual Summit. Attendance at this year’s Summit more than doubled from last year, reflecting customers’ needs for an integrated, end-to-end software suite that can manage the entire mission-critical workflow from 911 intake to case management and closure.



Currently, more than 3,500 customers rely on some component of Motorola Solutions’ command center software suite, supporting communities across the U.S. Of those 3,500+ customers, hundreds have already adopted two or more of the core software suite components to run their operations, demonstrating the criticality of technology to help public safety agencies keep their communities safe.



“The broad range of 2020 Summit attendance, which ranged from 911 call takers to records and evidence managers to patrol officers and more, tells a story of customer need,” said Andrew Sinclair, senior vice president and general manager, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. “By providing agencies with an integrated command center software suite, Motorola Solutions has tapped into what first responders have known for a long time -- the public safety workflow starts with the 911 call and doesn’t end until case closure. And, the technology supporting that workflow must allow anyone in that workstream to seamlessly access information about the incident at any stage.”



Summit delegates represented all key areas of first response, demonstrating how essential the hand-off of information is from one function to the next. For example, with the integrated software suite, the transcript generated by the 911 call with the call taker can be reviewed by the patrol officer en route to the scene. Similarly, public safety analysts can detect pattern crimes with access to shared records.



Public safety professionals attended the Summit to learn about key public safety trends and gain additional insights on CommandCentral’s key benefits, including:

Eliminating information silos so that the information needed from the 911 call about an incident is quickly shared with the right responder.

Improving data sharing up and down the workstream, for faster response, enhanced situational awareness and streamlined reporting from all roles whether in the command center or in the field.

Centralizing access to complete data, including related records, on every situation, to expedite field response times and reporting.

“In public safety, saving seconds helps save lives,” added Sinclair. “In fact, it is estimated that in 80 percent of the 240 million 911 calls made each year, 10,000 lives could be saved if the 911 emergency dispatching system could reach callers one minute faster. We have built an integrated software suite that helps public safety agencies do that and more. Now, our customers are transforming how they pursue their mission of creating a safer world. Our customers are coming to the suite because of the confidence and focus it creates by accurately, rapidly and seamlessly sharing information throughout the entire first response workflow.”



Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.