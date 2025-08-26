TRULEO unveils TruEnough

PRESS RELEASE

GREENVILLE, S.C. — TRULEO, the AI platform built exclusive for law enforcement, today announced the launch of TruEnough, a new podcast series hosted by TRULEO’s CEO/co-founder Anthony Tassone. The podcast takes listeners beyond the headlines into gripping real-world cases, high-stakes crime stories, and the people who lived them.

TruEnough features raw, unfiltered conversations with leaders in public safety, defense, and intelligence. The show reveals how organized crime evolves, how investigators adapt, and how cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence shape the future of justice.

“We are opening up the conversations that usually happen behind closed doors in policing, defense, and intelligence,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO/co-founder of TRULEO. “TruEnough isn’t just another podcast; it’s a front-row seat to how the latest tactics and technologies are being deployed to transform public safety.”

Episode 1: Matt Griffin, U.S. Navy Veteran, undercover agent, author

The show’s first episode features Matt Griffin, who before becoming an undercover agent, served as a Navy rescue swimmer, trained to save lives in the most extreme conditions. He later took those skills into some of the most dangerous corners of law enforcement, living undercover and confronting life-or-death moments most could never imagine. Off the streets, Matt fought his own private battle, surviving a suicide attempt that reshaped his view of resilience and purpose. With unflinching honesty, he shares raw stories of service, survival, and the true cost of wearing the badge.

Honest, eye-opening, and unforgettable, TruEnough isn’t just about crime stories; it’s about the people who solve them, the hidden realities they face, the cost of standing between order and chaos.

TruEnough is available now on YouTube and Spotify. Subscribe, follow, and listen today!

About TRULEO

TRULEO is an AI platform built exclusively for law enforcement and trusted by over 1,000 agencies. Designed to support patrol, investigations, and command staff, TRULEO automates key workflows including report writing, witness interviews, policy queries, virtual dispatch, and BWC-based reviews and training reels. Made in the USA, TRULEO is FBI CJIS compliant, free to get started, and works with any RMS or body camera system. We proudly support CALEA, NOBLE, and the FBINAA, and are included in the FBI National Academy curriculum in Quantico, Virginia. Learn more at truleo.co.