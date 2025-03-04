University students to study Truleo’s conversational AI for police reporting and policy training

PRESS RELEASE

PITTSBURGH — TRULEO, a 100% made-in-America AI-powered assistant for police officers, announces that its conversational AI technology will be studied by students at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). The study will explore how voice-generated reports and AI-driven policy guidance can affect efficiency, professionalism, and compliance in law enforcement.

The students will use TRULEO to generate police reports through both voice and text inputs. The AI has been trained on the entire Pennsylvania Penal Code and over 1,000 pages of Pittsburgh Police Department policies to provide accurate, policy-compliant responses.

With increasing demands on officers’ time, law enforcement agencies across the country are looking for technology-driven solutions to improve efficiency. TRULEO’s AI-powered reporting and policy assistance aims to save officers valuable time while improving report accuracy, procedural compliance, and overall effectiveness.

“My research team at CMU hopes to gain a deeper understanding of the potential benefits and risks of using generative AI to assist in the writing of critical documents such as police reports, so that this groundbreaking technology can better serve society,” said Jon Peha, professor and center director at Carnegie Mellon University.

TRULEO’s conversational AI is designed to streamline workflows, ensuring officers have quick, reliable access to department policies and state statutes. This study represents a key step in evaluating AI’s role in modern policing and its potential to support law enforcement agencies.

“At TRULEO, we believe AI should empower officers by reducing administrative burdens and reinforcing best practices in the field,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO and co-founder of TRULEO. “Our collaboration with CMU is an exciting opportunity to validate how AI-driven tools like ours can improve productivity, accuracy, and compliance in policing.”

This initiative underscores TRULEO’s commitment to ethical and responsible AI innovation in law enforcement, ensuring that technology enhances officer performance while maintaining transparency, accuracy, and public trust.

For more information about TRULEO and its AI-driven solutions, visit truleo.co .