Flock Safety reveals the most expansive AI and data analysis toolset for law enforcement, including Flock Nova, a new platform to transform investigations

ATLANTA — In a series of announcements that stands to transform the landscape of public safety technology, Flock Safety, the all-in-one technology solution keeping communities safe, today revealed new AI-powered products that will help law enforcement agencies cut through the data noise, surface actionable intelligence quickly, and improve officer efficiency and safety simultaneously.

In addition to the new product announcements, Flock Safety doubled down on its commitment to drive positive impact for communities by making core software APIs available at no cost for law enforcement agencies. This ensures that all agencies — over 4,800 and growing — that fight crime with Flock will be able to benefit from the company’s open ecosystem and collaborative policing platform.

Introducing Flock Nova: A Data Integration & Intelligence Platform for Faster, More Efficient Case Clearance

Law enforcement agencies today often struggle with scattered data across many systems, forcing investigators to spend hours searching through siloed platforms for actionable intelligence. Flock Safety’s new Nova platform brings it all together, including first- and third-party data from Flock devices, Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Record Management Systems (RMS), and open-source intelligence to instantly reveal investigative leads in one unified interface.

Flock Nova bridges the gap between disconnected systems, reducing delays and errors caused by tools that don’t communicate. Like other Flock solutions, Nova enhancesinter-agency collaboration — with a simple opt-in agreement, agencies can share CAD and RMS data across jurisdictions to better collaborate and improve case deconfliction.

“We designed Flock Nova with the same core principles as all Flock products: a user-friendly interface that allows resource-constrained law enforcement to do more with less — and we’ve made it so cost-effective that any agency can harness the power of data,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Founder of Flock Safety. “Agencies shouldn’t have to pay exorbitant costs just to access their own data, and they should be able to use that data to maximize efficiency, precision, and speed. That’s why we built Nova.”

Early access to the Flock Nova platform begins this week. Apply here.

Flock Demonstrates Commitment to Open Ecosystem By Offering its Core APIs at No Cost

In a demonstration of its commitment to an open ecosystem, Flock announced that moving forward, core software APIs at no additional cost for all law enforcement agencies. Agencies can take advantage of this immediately, using Flock’s APIs across the dozens of products that integrate with the Flock ecosystem.

Flock has established partnerships and integrations with best-in-class companies like FirstTwo, ForceMetrics, Prepared 911, Getac, and dozens more.

“Flock was established on the principles that collaboration and cooperation are the only way we will achieve the audacious goal we pursue: that every community is crime-free, safe, and thriving,” said Bailey Quintrell, Flock Safety’s Chief Strategy Officer. “By providing our core APIs at no cost for law enforcement, we can ensure agencies are able to access the tools they need, while maintaining the highest standards for privacy, data retention, security, and integrity that underscores community trust in Flock. We are confident, as we always have been, that by focusing on impact, we will build a safer future, together.”

The Flock LPR Network Levels Up With the Industry’s Most Advanced AI-Powered Toolset For Faster Investigations

Flock also revealed a series of new features designed to augment the investigative power of its fixed License Plate Recognition (LPR) network, the largest in the U.S.

Far beyond legacy LPR cameras, Flock LPRs are force-multiplying tools that have helped law enforcement in Tulsa, OK and Cobb County, GA achieve 100% homicide solve rates, alerted police to high-profile shooting suspects in San Francisco and Atlanta, and were instrumental in dismantling a human trafficking ring in Detroit, MI, amongst thousands of other successfully-resolved cases across the country.

Now, Flock has layered in new tools to help law enforcement find vehicular evidence faster and easier than ever. FreeForm, an enhancement to Flock’s Vehicle Fingerprint software, enables investigators and patrol officers to search for vehicles using plain language across all Flock LPR and video cameras. With FreeForm, officers can instantly identify vehicles with unique characteristics— like “blue SUV with a racing stripe” or “white F-150 with a ladder in the back” — saving them the effort of combing through hundreds or potentially thousands of matching images.

Flock has implemented a content moderation policy for FreeForm to prevent subjective and invasive searches. This ensures that all Flock tools maintain the company’s foundational commitment to protecting civil liberties.

In addition to FreeForm, Flock has revealed several AI-powered investigative features that enhance the power of LPR evidence in investigations, including:

Plate Swap Insights: Criminals are increasingly swapping license plates — putting another vehicle’s plate on a stolen vehicle — to evade LPR detection. Now, Flock LPR users can identify instances where the same license plate has appeared on multiple vehicles over the past 30 days, helping to foil this “cold plate” tactic.

Criminals are increasingly swapping license plates — putting another vehicle’s plate on a stolen vehicle — to evade LPR detection. Now, Flock LPR users can identify instances where the same license plate has appeared on multiple vehicles over the past 30 days, helping to foil this “cold plate” tactic. Multi-State Insights: Complex cases like human and narcotics trafficking and Organized Retail Crime (ORC) often involve movement across state lines. Flock now alerts law enforcement when suspect vehicles have been identified in multiple states over the past 30 days, helping identify common patterns associated with major crime networks.

Complex cases like human and narcotics trafficking and Organized Retail Crime (ORC) often involve movement across state lines. Flock now alerts law enforcement when suspect vehicles have been identified in multiple states over the past 30 days, helping identify common patterns associated with major crime networks. Hotlist Hotspot Insights: Agencies with limited resources need to deploy personnel where they’ll have the greatest impact. This tool analyzes LPR hotlist hits, pinpointing where and when they occur, helping command staff optimize patrol coverage and resource allocation.

Agencies can apply for the FreeForm Early Access program today. All other features will be generally available on March 1 in Flock’s Enhanced LPR package.

