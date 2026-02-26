Building a real time crime center without losing public trust

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

When an agency moves to build a real time crime center (RTCC), the challenge isn’t just technical. It’s cultural.

RTCCs promise stronger situational awareness, faster intelligence and greater operational efficiency. But without clearly defined privacy safeguards and proactive communication, even well-designed programs can face resistance before they ever demonstrate value. Public concerns often center on tracking, facial recognition, data retention and data sharing. Left unaddressed, those questions can shape the narrative before leadership has a chance to define it.

This RTCC implementation guide is designed to help chiefs and command staff pressure-test their rollout strategy before deployment begins. It walks through the leadership decisions agencies should clarify in advance, including:



Who defines and documents the department’s data retention policy?

How will privacy safeguards be communicated publicly — and by whom?

What audit and access logging procedures are in place?

How will leadership respond to misinformation online?

What staffing model keeps sworn officers in the field while maximizing analytical support?

The guide also outlines a phased transparency framework — from pre-launch planning to public rollout and ongoing governance — helping agencies evaluate whether their RTCC strategy strengthens both operational performance and public trust.

