Unified communications and ICS readiness checklist

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

By Division Fire Chief Eric Latimer

ICS and clear communication are essential for managing incidents of any size, supporting responder safety and operational efficiency.

NIMS outlines how to implement incident command, train personnel and standardize resource typing. Many public organizations must comply with NIMS to support effective response, eligibility for certain funding and interoperability.

Training is the foundation. Agencies can access free ICS courses through state emergency management agencies, local offices of emergency management and FEMA’s National Disaster and Emergency Management University (NDEMU).

Leaders should ensure personnel can apply ICS during responses. Command staff must be able to manage complex incidents, including unified command. NDEMU offers free online ICS-100 and ICS-200. ICS-300 and ICS-400 are delivered in person and typically include scenario-based training.

Pre-incident collaboration with partner agencies is also critical. Tabletop exercises based on local threats help clarify roles, identify gaps and improve coordination. Joint training strengthens working relationships before a complex incident occurs.

Checklists help assess readiness and support on-scene operations at every level. While complex incidents are rare, they can have outsized impact. Clear responsibilities and repeated practice improve performance in low-frequency, high-risk events.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

About the author

Eric Latimer is the Division Chief of Fire Operations for the Springfield (Missouri) Fire Department and has served the citizens of Springfield for more than 27 years. He is actively involved with the local Office of Emergency Management in event planning and incident response and has commanded numerous multi-agency incidents. He is also a member of the regional incident support team.

Chief Latimer holds a master’s degree in communication from Missouri State University, completed the Executive Fire Officer program at the National Fire Academy and holds the Chief Fire Officer designation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence. He has also attended the Executive Leaders Program through the Center for Homeland Security and Defense, Leadership in Police Organizations through the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!