How Overland Park is preparing for the 2026 World Cup spotlight

When the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes to Kansas City, the operational impact will extend far beyond the stadium. Surrounding communities like Overland Park, Kansas, are preparing for large-scale watch parties, transportation hubs and an influx of international visitors — all while maintaining day-to-day patrol operations.

In this episode of Policing Matters, Major Kyle Livengood of the Overland Park Police Department talks with host Jim Dudley about how his agency is coordinating with local, state and federal partners to build a comprehensive safety and security plan for one of the world’s largest sporting events.

The discussion explores staffing constraints, intelligence sharing through regional fusion centers, the launch of a new real-time information center and the challenges of managing heat, alcohol and language barriers during a global event. It also underscores the “team of teams” approach guiding preparations across the Kansas City metro and the lessons agencies nationwide can apply to capacity planning, mutual aid and interagency coordination when a major event comes to town.

Why agencies that aren’t hosting a match still face major operational impact

How a “threat to one is a threat to all” mindset strengthens regional event security

What freezing discretionary leave really looks like in an all-hands-on-deck operation

How a real-time information center can serve as a force multiplier during global events

Why heat, alcohol and rival fan bases may pose a more likely risk than worst-case attack scenarios

How integrated translation tools and universal signage can reduce confusion and prevent escalation

Major Kyle Livengood is a veteran law enforcement leader with two decades of experience at the Overland Park (KS) Police Department, where he currently serves as the Commander of the Antioch Division. In this role, he provides strategic oversight for several high-impact units, including Patrol, Community Policing, Crime Prevention, the School Resource Officer Unit, and the Overland Park Crisis Action Team, a specialized unit designed to handle mental health-related and crisis emergency calls with a trauma-informed approach. Beyond daily operations, Major Livengood serves as the agency coordinator for the 2026 World Cup, where he collaborates with local, state, and federal entities on large-scale threat mitigation and the development of comprehensive safety and security plans.

