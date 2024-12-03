Mark43 appoints Chris Merwin as Chief Financial Officer

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software company, today announced the appointment of Chris Merwin as Chief Financial Officer. Merwin joins Mark43 with a proven track record of financial leadership, most recently demonstrated in his role as CFO at DataRobot.

“We are excited to welcome Chris Merwin to Mark43. His financial acumen, deep experience scaling high-growth companies, and proven track record of driving success across global markets make him the perfect fit to advance our mission of delivering exceptional solutions that empower public safety agencies to enhance response, streamline operations, and improve community safety,” said Bob Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of Mark43.

“I am honored to join Mark43 and contribute to its mission of supporting first responders with the modern, real-time technology they deserve,” said Chris Merwin, Chief Financial Officer of Mark43. “Mark43’s innovative approach to public safety technology presents a tremendous opportunity for growth and impact. I look forward to working with the team to drive financial excellence and further empower public safety agencies worldwide.”

Previously, Merwin was the CFO of DataRobot, a leading enterprise AI company, where he oversaw all financial operations for a team of 700 employees around the world. Before joining DataRobot, Chris spent nearly 15 years in financial services, most recently at Goldman Sachs, where he completed 15 IPOs and covered more than 40 public software companies. Merwin’s financial and operational expertise uniquely equips him to lead Mark43’s financial strategy during this pivotal phase of innovation and growth for public safety agencies.