Motorola Solutions provides Allegheny County with new mission-critical public safety solutions

The addition of radio technologies allows one-to-many critical communications from the time a 911 call is placed to resolution of an incident.



CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions announced its implementation of APX™ Project 25 (P25) two-way radios into the Maryland FiRST Radio System for Allegheny County. Used by law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services (EMS), the radios provide seamless communication across agencies and state borders. For 20 years, Allegany County has used Motorola Solutions for mission-critical communications.

“Communications is vital in everything we do from a simple control check to a major incident,” said Captain Chuck Ternent, Cumberland Police, Allegheny County, MD. “It’s great to now be able to pick up your microphone and get a clear message through.”

The entire Maryland FiRST System is using Motorola Solutions’ routing systems, customer premise equipment and now APX™ two-way radios to serve the county’s population of more than 70,000.

“Cross-agency communications is very important,” said Steve Shipley, Chief of Emergency Management, Allegheny County, Maryland. “With Motorola Solutions’ multi-band P25 radios, our officers use one radio to communicate with any law enforcement agencies. This makes a response to a large scale incident that much more seamless; officers don’t have to carry multiple radios to communicate with different agencies.”

“By joining the Maryland FiRST mission-critical radio system, Allegheny County experienced immediate benefits including enhanced coverage and interoperability with first responders across the state,” said Mike Leonard, Mid-Atlantic Territory Vice-President at Motorola Solutions. “Motorola Solutions is honored to work with the county to provide solutions first responders need to help keep people safe.”

On May 17, Motorola Solutions Inc. hosted a celebratory event for the county’s public safety responders, agency officials and local representatives.

